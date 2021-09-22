Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the $2.2 million the Fire Department is not reimbursed for is from all medical emergency response services, not just outside city limits.
The Laramie Fire Department provides about $2.7 million a year in emergency medical response services in and outside the city, but only is reimbursed less than 20% of that.
Since 1979, the Fire Department has collaborated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital to provide emergency medical services in the county as well as patient transfers between facilities, said Fire Chief Dan Johnson.
The hospital handles the billing for those services, and the Fire Department is reimbursed for some of its expenses, but not all of them. City Manager Janine Jordan estimated that the city spends about $2.7 million a year on emergency medical services in the county for which it receives about $530,000.
“The city’s net equity position for emergency response is $2.2 million in the red,” she said.
Jordan and Johnson gave a presentation to the Albany County Board of Commissioners on Monday. The city and the hospital are preparing to update their own five-year lease agreement next year.
According to the agreement between the Fire Department and hospital, the department is guaranteed to receive $900,000 a year from IMH after it bills for facility transfers and county emergency response. Anything the hospital receives beyond that is also transferred to the city, but there’s no guarantee what that amount will be.
Jordan said the Fire Department responds to an average of eight emergency medical calls a day, of which an average of one or two are in the county. That doesn’t include fire calls.
Costs associated with calls in the county include personnel, training, supplies and equipment. The department’s total annual budget is about $6.5 million.
“It’s an expensive business, and it’s not a simple thing logistically to deploy and to maintain” she said. “The financial aspects are more onerous, particularly in the rural parts of the state.”
Commission Chairman Pete Gosar suggested during the meeting that the county might be willing to consider joining the Fire Department and hospital in shouldering some of the costs.
“We’re charged with taking care of health and safety of our constituents first and foremost, and I can’t think of a thing that’s more tied to health and safety that emergency medical services,” he said.
An agreement with more entities supporting it would be more robust, and it ought to include as many partners as possible, he said.
“This is another opportunity to work together with an organization that everybody benefits from,” Gosar said.