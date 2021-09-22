...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEST OF THE LARAMIE
RANGE ON WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304,
306, AND 308...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* WIND...West to southwest 20-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
possible.
* HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* HAINES...5.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Albany County Commission heard a request from the city of Laramie and the Laramie Fire Department to help cover some of the $2.2 million a year the department spends responding to emergencies outside city limits.
About 18% of emergency medical calls answered by the Laramie Fire Department take crews outside city limits, and those efforts drain the department’s budget by about $2.2 million a year.
Since 1979, the Fire Department has collaborated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital to provide emergency medical services in the county as well as patient transfers between facilities, said Fire Chief Dan Johnson.
The hospital handles the billing for those services, and the Fire Department is reimbursed for some of its expenses, but not all of them. City Manager Janine Jordan estimated that the city spends about $2.7 million a year on emergency medical services in the county for which it receives about $530,000.
“The city’s net equity position for emergency response is $2.2 million in the red,” she said.
Jordan and Johnson gave a presentation to the Albany County Board of Commissioners on Monday. The city and the hospital are preparing to update their own five-year lease agreement next year.
According to the agreement between the Fire Department and hospital, the department is guaranteed to receive $900,000 a year from IMH after it bills for facility transfers and county emergency response. Anything the hospital receives beyond that is also transferred to the city, but there’s no guarantee what that amount will be.
Jordan said the Fire Department responds to an average of eight emergency medical calls a day, of which an average of one or two are in the county. That figure doesn’t include fire calls.
Costs associated with calls in the county include personnel, training, supplies and equipment. The department’s total annual budget is about $6.5 million.
“It’s an expensive business, and it’s not a simple thing logistically to deploy and to maintain” she said. “The financial aspects are more onerous, particularly in the rural parts of the state.”
Commission Chairman Pete Gosar suggested during the meeting that the county might be willing to consider joining the Fire Department and hospital in shouldering some of the costs.
“We’re charged with taking care of health and safety of our constituents first and foremost, and I can’t think of a thing that’s more tied to health and safety that emergency medical services,” he said.
An agreement with more entities supporting it would be more robust, and it ought to include as many partners as possible, he said.
“This is another opportunity to work together with an organization that everybody benefits from,” Gosar said.