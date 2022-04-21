Ultimate fan Ursula Merkle, played by Alexis Boudreau, interacts with heartthrob Conrad Birdie, played by Sky Spisak, while Deborah Sue (Anna McKinley) and crowd looks on during a dress rehearsal of the Laramie High School production of the musical comedy “Bye Bye Birdie.”
Laramie High School’s presentation of the musical comedy “Bye Bye Birdie” promises a fast, enjoyable and funny ride through teen angst in the late-1950s rock ‘n’ roll culture.
The LHS Theatre Department has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on the play, which opens tonight in the school’s theater.
Sophomore Declan O’Connor plays Hugo Peabody, a teen who discovers his girlfriend Kim McAfee (played by senior Emma Master) is going to be kissed on national TV by rock ‘n’ roll sensation Conrad Birdie (junior Sky Spisak).
The kiss is a symbolization of his farewell to all his fans as he’s been drafted into the Army.
McAfee is “the stereotypical teenage girl,” Master said, describing the character as 15 going on 32. She’s “romantic and kind of ditzy.”
She explores many relatable emotions parents experience with their teens, and teens with each other, she said.
The kiss publicity stunt was hatched by Rosie Alvarez, played by senior Jazmyn Aguinaga.
Aguinaga is a Hispanic secretary and love interest of Albert Peterson, Conrad Birdie’s agent. As the bad news is received by a distraught Albert, Rosie concocts a plan to capitalize on the fans’ mourning their idol going off to war.
Albert will write a hit song, titled “One Last Kiss,” that will be sung by Conrad on the “Ed Sullivan Show” in front of millions of viewers. He will then plant a kiss on the lucky randomly-selected Kim McAfee, the randomly selected president of the Conrad Birdie Fan Club in Sweet Apple, Ohio.
Rosie envisions fame and fortune for Albert, who will cut maternal ties with his ever-present mother, Mae Peterson (senior Lauren Frick) and become the respectable English teacher that Rosie will marry to begin the perfect life together.
Aguinaga said she appreciates the strength her character portrays as a Hispanic female trying to break through cultural barriers.
She said Rosy Alvarez is “a confidant character who knows what she wants and doesn’t give up.”
Senior Chase Nylander plays Albert, and said playing this frazzled, yet optimistic, character has given him a personal commitment to also look for others around him who need to be cheered up.