Editor’s note: Laramie High School Potpourri is produced by student journalists and reprinted as submitted.
Multi-Cultural Club
The newly founded Multi-Cultural Club at Laramie High School is thriving.
The club was founded last March and is already one of the largest clubs at LHS.
The club president and a founder, Magaly Alday, is very excited by how large the club is.
“According to Mr. Lee [LHS counselor] we’re one of the biggest school-based clubs at the moment, which is really nice. We started with, like, five people, and it has just grown to be so big,” Alday said.
Alday wanted to found this club to help everyone at LHS be excited about sharing their own culture, and to learn about other cultures as well.
“This was kind of an opportunity for all students to gather up and embrace their culture. And for them to just be like ‘Hey this is where I come from, and I love it so much’. And it gives them to opportunity to show it off,” Alday said.
Jasmin Lopez, who has also been a part of the club since its beginning, is now the social media manager of the club.
Lopez also wanted to join the club to celebrate the different cultures here at LHS.
“I wanted to join the club just because I felt like here at Laramie High School, there’s a lot of different cultures and I feel like we just need to embrace them,” Lopez said.
Both girls said their favorite part of the club is how everyone is very close within the club, and they are all good friends.
“It’s not just peers, it’s more like good friends,” Lopez said.
“Everybody knows everybody in the club...it’s just everybody being comfortable. And coming to the meetings like every week, it’s just awesome to see everybody show up,” Alday said.
The club hosts many events that bring diversity and fun to the school.
“Last year we hosted like a spice challenge, which was a big success. It was like students versus teachers, and they were just taking shots of hot sauce. And we also did Loteria, which is kind of like a bingo night, but Mexican style. And we would sell cultural based foods, and stuff like that,” Alday said.
The club also helps prepare students for their futures.
“We talk about events, we talk about possible tours of universities, and probably like scholarship opportunities and other things like that,” Lopez said.
Becoming president of the club was scary at first for Alday, but the club is something she is very passionate about and she really enjoys her leadership role.
“It was kind of scary at first because this is my first presidency of a club. I’ve been in clubs before, but this was my first time doing this. But it was really nice because this is something I really like to do. And giving people that confidence to be like, ‘It’s ok, this is an awesome culture that you have, and showing it is cool!’” Alday said.
— Paysen Witte
LHS Winter Gala
The Laramie High School band, orchestra, and choir performed its annual concert gala Tuesday night. The three groups put on a festive show for any students, teachers and families that wanted to attend, but the LHS band wasn’t so sure they’d do good just one day before.
“When we do our dress rehearsal, we don’t perform with everyone until then and we only get two hours to work on any problem areas so we were all nervous, especially when practice didn’t go super well. Our directors were stressed, the students were stressed and our mood leaving was awful,” Maya McReynolds said.
The band improved from their dress rehearsal performance and everyone was happy with the results.
“When we got done playing our song with all the bands, Olson [LHS Band Director] smiled. I could tell at that point that however the rest of the concert went we would all be proud. Our first song was with everyone and then we played our first dong. In that song, the horns had a pretty big part and they still hadn’t gotten it down by dress rehearsal. That stressed us all out even more and I was really nervous once we got to that part but they played really well. Olson even had them stand up at the end because they had improved so much in such a short time,” McReynolds said.
The band director doesn’t start stressing the small details until a few weeks before the concert.
“Up until then, it’s all about getting the notes and the rhythms correct. She doesn’t even start to focus on the dynamics and the aspects that’ll actually make it musical until two or three weeks before the concert and it often comes back to bite us. Not this time, though. Despite getting handed a new piece like- what? Two weeks before the concert? We were able to get the music down and make it evoke a reaction which surprised us all,” McReynolds said.
The concert was exhausting and they are glad it is over.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love performing and I love band, but it’s been four years of combined concerts. Every group of musicians in the school played during that time and it always takes so long. There was a point where we were going to perform some sing-along Christmas carols for the audience and we were sent to stand outside the door until they were done. Olson said we would go out at nine, but we didn’t go out until about 30 minutes after. We were all tired, hungry, and just wanted to go home at that point,” McReynolds said.
The concert was a success overall.
“I think we all did really well. The audience seemed happy, at least. We didn’t watch too many of the other groups, but from what we did see, it was really successful. I’m just glad it’s over and now we can take a bit of a break from it all,” McReynolds said.
— Kylie McCrary
French Honors Society Shows Holiday Movie
Laramie High School’s French Honors Society enriches the school community through a showing of “Dr Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 15.
French Honors Society (FHS) has organized the event to reward students who are caught up on schoolwork.
The club will show the animated 1966 short during the last Intervention and Enrichment period before school is released for the holidays.
LHS senior Reese Olson has been a member of FHS for two years.
It is “...something fun and relaxing to do with friends before the break,” Olson said.
Along with the showing, FHS is concurrently arranging a bake sale to raise funds for the club.
The proceeds of the sale will help pay for future projects.
“We also fundraise for a senior in French, of Madame Thompson’s choice, to earn a scholarship,” Olson said.
FHS, one of many clubs at the high school, specifically caters to those interested in French.
Members are students of all grades who have taken French 3 or above.
It is supervised by Dianne Thompson, in her classroom, on Mondays at lunch.
Thompson has taught French for over a decade and has countless experiences guiding students to success.
She encourages students to guide the meetings.
Olson and Kathryn McIrvin are the co-presidents of FHS.
During the meetings, students voice ideas about how to improve the school, Laramie, and global community.
Members collaborate to decide the club’s actions, whether that be providing student activities or assembling “good luck bags” for language students when AP testing takes place.
In the past, the organization has helped German Honors Society by selling advent calendars. They have also helped with the Chinese New Year’s Celebration.
The team participates in other school events such as the annual Trunk-or-Treat event that takes place on or near Halloween. Trunk-or-Treat is an event typically hosted by the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) group in the school and works with other clubs to provide Laramie’s children a safe Halloween experience.
“French Honor’s Society’s role at LHS is to bring together a group of students with the same interests and create a club that provides community service to not only students at LHS, but to the people in the town of Laramie,” Olson said.
Having service hours can also help students to stand out when applying for colleges or jobs.
In addition to helping the community, the club also offers an opportunity for French students to learn life skills.
“It gives students the chance to commit to the practice of great professional and leadership skills,” Olson said.
Students must interact with each other and others outside of the club to organize activities.
They learn how to communicate ideas and work in a team to execute plans.
The group often works on multiple projects at once, helping students learn to balance a busy schedule.
Anyone interested in learning more about the LHS chapter of French Honors Society can approach Madame Thompson with questions.
— Parker Zoë Jackson