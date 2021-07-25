Laramie High School graduate Andrew Kern recently placed second in the poetry division of the National Speech and Debate Tournament, which took place June 7-19.
Over 12 days, Kern advanced through numerous rounds of competition that whittled hundreds of competitors down to six finalists, and then a final round in which he emerged in second place. Jayden Roccaforte of Cheyenne East High School was the national champion in poetry.
Kern moved to Laramie from Louisiana for his senior year of high school and brought nationals experience to the LHS speech and debate team, having qualified for nationals last year and advancing to the semifinal round.
However, this year’s competition took place online, which tempered his expectations somewhat.
“I was just hoping to make it to the competition, and I did, and then far surpassed my expectations,” he said.
In the poetry division, competitors make a cutting of published works, which they arrange together to tell a story or express a point. Kern used poetry to talk about the dangers of being different, especially for people who are transgender.
“I play with that idea of how people fear us because we are so different,” he said.
The process of choosing pieces, putting them together and then building a performance took about a month, he said.
Kern praised his coach in Louisiana, Jacob Leger, for giving him a solid foundation in the discipline.
“I owe a lot to him,” he said.
Patty Smith, who coaches the LHS speech and debate team, said she knew right away that Kern was a special competitor when he walked into her classroom last fall.
“I have learned so much from Andrew — a very talented individual,” she said. “I’m so proud of all of the work that he’s put into performance and polishing and being dedicated. It’s been awesome.”
Kern, who has participated in speech and debate since his freshman year, said he’s drawn to the poetry competition because it’s the most expressive discipline. Combining different poems opens up unlimited possibilities.
“It’s just emotions,” he said. “It’s just powerful words put together.”
He said speech and debate has helped him find a voice and grow out of his shyness.
“Now I’m much more vocal about who I am, and I’m very expressive,” he said. “I’m much prouder of who I am than I was before.”
Kern’s finish marks the highest placement by a student in LHS history, topping a 10th-place finish by a student in Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1995.
Kern earned a scholarship for the second-place finish and plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this fall to major in performing arts and sociology. He’ll also be a member of that school’s speech and debate team.