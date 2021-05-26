A new collaborative mural recently completed by students at Laramie High School joins a series of murals depicting water resources and geology in the Laramie Valley.
LHS senior Mady Sprinkle designed the mural over the past few months, in collaboration with local artist Paul Taylor and Albany County Clean Water Advocates.
“I took on this project because I like experimenting with a lot of different stuff,” Sprinkle said. “My art is all over the place.”
The mural was designed in the style of Australian Aboriginal rock art, which is a specialty of Taylor’s. In the Aboriginal style, Sprinkle’s base design was covered with tiny dots added by students and teachers using pencil erasers dipped in paint.
The three layers in the mural depict the layers of Sherman granite, Casper Aquifer and Satanka shale near Laramie. Other symbols on the mural represent the city of Laramie, natural springs near town, wildlife that congregate at the springs, Pilot Hill and activism.
“The water collects at the top, comes down, flows into the river and flows into Laramie,” Sprinkle said.
White dots represent water in the mural, while students added other dots in an array of bright colors.
“It’s one of those things where you trust the process,” Sprinkle said the collaborative nature of the mural. “You really don’t know how it’s going to look until the very end.”
Taylor has been working with LHS students and teachers for the last several years creating a series of four murals. Several are on display in the LHS commons, while another hangs in the north entrance of the Albany County Courthouse.
“Each one tells a different aspect of our water story,” he said.
Art teacher Becca Watson said she and Sprinkle toured the aquifer and City Springs with a geologist during the design process. The project incorporates art with science while also allowing lots of students to participate.
“I really like how collaborative it can be, and how many people can work on it, and that just makes it better,” she said.