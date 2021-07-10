The Albany County Public Library celebrated a milestone anniversary Thursday night while also kicking off a new chapter in the life of the institution.
The library moved into its current facility on the corner of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue 40 years ago. To move the books from the old location a few blocks away on Fourth Street, residents formed a human chain and passed books by hand down Grand on July 4, 1981.
Thursday evening, residents — some who were veterans of the original book brigade — formed another human chain, this time to pass books into the library’s new bookmobile, which will be operated as a mobile branch, expanding the library to more places in Albany County.
“Our goal is to extend access,” said Library Director Rachel Crocker.
With funding from the Albany County Recreation Board, the Albany County Public Library bought the used bookmobile from the Natrona County Public Library earlier this year.
“It’s not the kind of thing that we’d be able to afford new, but we were able to seize the opportunity for the used one,” Crocker said.
The vehicle resembles a large motor home, but its interior is lined with bookshelves. Crocker envisions sending it to places in Laramie and around the county that aren’t near the main facility.
“Our location is ideal for a lot of people in Laramie, but for kids and people that don’t have good transportation, it’s hard to get to the library,” she said.
Scott Shoop, who chairs the library board, agreed that the bookmobile is one way to serve people who have barriers to library access.
“It’s not a complete answer, but it provides us a possible solution to better serve that community,” he said.
The library plans to purchase several thousand new titles for the bookmobile, with a focus on children’s books, young adult and teen titles, and newer adult books.
“Manga and anime are big with teens, and they’re a great way to pull in teens who wouldn’t necessarily come to the library,” Crocker said.
Patrons will be able to request books for bookmobile pick-up, and it will be equipped with computer access and printing capability, as well. Crocker said the bookmobile will be out and about this fall and fully settle into its new routine by early next year.
As those preparations continue, the Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold book sales in the bookmobile on Thursday evenings this summer, and proceeds from those sales will be used to buy new materials.
The Albany County Public Library Foundation is also raising money for the bookmobile’s finishing touches.
Crocker said the bookmobile is a collaborative project that has benefitted from numerous community partnerships, with the potential of fostering new ones. And what better way to depict community support in action than a line of people pitching in to make light work?
“It feels like it’s a perfect fit,” Crocker said of the book brigade. “Part of what makes our library really great and really special is the amount of community involvement that we have. It’s really special to celebrate this with everybody.”
Laramie’s original public library was funded by steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who granted money for the construction of community libraries around the country in the early 1900s. The Carnegie building is now used for city offices.