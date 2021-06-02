Beitel Elementary School first-grade teacher Lisa Johnson was named the district’s Teacher of the Year during a convocation celebration May 20.
Johnson said she was stunned to receive the Albany County School District No. 1 honor during the district-wide celebration, which also included recognition of each school’s teacher of the year.
“It was such a surprise that night when I was standing next to all those incredible teachers,” she said.
Johnson has been teaching elementary school for 21 years, including 16 years as a first-grade teacher at Beitel. One thing she loves about first grade, she said, is watching her young students develop during the school year into capable readers.
“They’re just so ready to learn in first grade and excited about everything we do,” Johnson said.
As well, she appreciates how kind and caring seven- and eight-year-olds are.
“They’re a close-knit family in first grade,” she said.
In addition to reading and other academic skills, Johnson prioritizes teaching her students how to be leaders and to be kind to each other. She draws specifically from a leadership program called Leader in Me.
“If they can take those two things away, I feel like I’ve been successful,” she said.
In a nomination letter, Beitel principal Loren Engel praised Johnson for devoting her lunch breaks to helping students, putting in extra time outside school hours, making personal connections with students and families, and celebrating their successes.
“Ms. Johnson epitomizes the skills and dispositions that make a high-quality, modern educator,” he wrote.
Johnson, who was born and raised in Laramie and graduated from the University of Wyoming, said she’s always wanted to be a teacher.
“My mom had a home daycare, and I just grew up around kids,” she said.
As she got older, she tried a few different career paths, none of them the right fit, until she finally admitted what she had always known.
“I just never felt like I was where I belonged until I went back to teaching,” she said.
A school year filled with social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 mitigation measures hasn’t been easy for anyone, Johnson included, but she said she’s grateful that elementary school in Laramie has been conducted fully in person this year.
First-grader Tatum McMullen described Johnson as kind, honest, grateful, generous and smart.
Jasper Aumiller said his favorite times this year include doing math lessons outside, making ice cream and drawing with sidewalk chalk.
Wes Ferguson said Johnson is a great teacher, and he especially enjoyed making an animal book this year featuring the king cobra.
“She helps people when they don’t know something,” he said.
Johnson praised her colleagues for their own work this year and thanked for students for pushing her to do her best.
“You can’t do it by yourself,” she said.
As Albany County School District’s Teacher of the Year, Johnson will now be considered for Wyoming Teacher of the Year.