...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains,
Laramie Valley, East Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Carbon County, Goshen
County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Laramie Middle School students collected a record 1,052 items during its annual Thanksgiving food drive.
In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Laramie Middle School held a food drive to support families in Albany County that need a little extra help during the holiday season.
When the drive was over, LMS had collected a school-record 1,052 items to donate.
The LMS food drive was a two-pronged approach. On one side, the Student Leadership Team spent Halloween doing what was call “Trick-or-Can.” Instead of trick-or-treating for candy, they asked for canned goods. That effort brought in more than 500 food items.
There also was a school-wide food drive where each grade level competed to collect the most items. At the end of the drive, it was a close race that saw the sixth grade come out on top with 252 cans.