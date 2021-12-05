LMS food drive

Laramie Middle School students collected a record 1,052 items during its annual Thanksgiving food drive.

 Courtesy Photo/Albany County School District 1

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Laramie Middle School held a food drive to support families in Albany County that need a little extra help during the holiday season.

When the drive was over, LMS had collected a school-record 1,052 items to donate.

The LMS food drive was a two-pronged approach. On one side, the Student Leadership Team spent Halloween doing what was call “Trick-or-Can.” Instead of trick-or-treating for candy, they asked for canned goods. That effort brought in more than 500 food items.

There also was a school-wide food drive where each grade level competed to collect the most items. At the end of the drive, it was a close race that saw the sixth grade come out on top with 252 cans.

