Local brief

Mar 2, 2022

Women of the Moose host cookie sale

The Women of the Moose are baking decorated sugar cookies in time for St. Patrick's Day.

The cookies cost $1 each or $2 each for gluten-free cookies.

Those interested in ordering cookies to benefit the Women of the Moose can email shutton@uwyo.edu with your order before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cookies can be picked up at the Laramie Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd St., between 10 a.m. and noon March 12.