Women of the Moose host cookie saleThe Women of the Moose are baking decorated sugar cookies in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The cookies cost $1 each or $2 each for gluten-free cookies.

Those interested in ordering cookies to benefit the Women of the Moose can email shutton@uwyo.edu with your order before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cookies can be picked up at the Laramie Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd St., between 10 a.m. and noon March 12.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus