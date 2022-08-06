Laramie woman named in Congressional Record
A Laramie student studying international relations at Michigan State University and working with U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Washington, D.C., has been read in to the official Congressional Record.
Barrasso stood up to thank Ragan Smith “for the dedication she has shown while working for me and my staff. It has been a pleasure to have her part of our team.”
Smith was an intern with the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, of which Barrasso is the ranking member.
“I recognize her efforts and contributions to my office, as well as to the state of Wyoming,” Barrasso said. “She has demonstrated a strong work ethic, which has made her an invaluable asset to our office.”
Help ‘Revive the Wyo’ and have some fun
Linda Devine of Devine Eats will host a fundraiser event for the Laramie Main Street Revive the Wyo campaign from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the historic train depot in downtown Laramie.
Money raised from the event will assist with the rehabilitation of the Wyo Theater.
Devine Eats is cooking up a cajun-themed menu and the Hazel Miller & The Collective will perform beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person and include dinner and entertainment, and there also will be a cash bar. For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82ttak, and to buy tickets visit https://htru.io/Ssrf.
City installing traffic signal at 3rd and Flint
Flint Street from 3rd to 4th Streets in Laramie is closed as work is done to install a traffic signal across 3rd at Flint, the city says in a press release.
For more information on this and other capital projects, visit engineering@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5250.
City resumes normal watering at Washington Park
Repairs to the irrigation system at Washington Park have been completed and the city has resumed a normal overnight watering schedule for the park.
Day watering that had been happening because of the system failure has been stopped and city staff believes the impacts of sparse watering on the park’s turf “will return to normal quickly,” according to a city press release.
For more information, contact Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or Parks Manager Scott Hunter at shunter@cityoflaramie.org.
