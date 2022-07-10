Albany County gives to help nonprofits
Music, food and activities highlight this year’s Albany County Nonprofit Fair, a local effort to raise money and awareness for area organizations on WyoGives Day.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 31 of the county’s nearly 100 nonprofits will be at the fair in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
Along with outreach and education about what local nonprofits do, WyoGives Day is an organized statewide effort to raise money for deserving groups across the Cowboy State. WyoGives is a 24-hour online effort by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
By visiting WyoGives.org, people can make donations to nonprofits with a potential for a dollar-for-dollar match by the Hughes Charitable Foundation, which has pledged to match up to $1 million.
Locally, IT consulting firm DigeTekS will be at United Way of Albany County booth to help people access WyoGives.org.
Local bands will entertain and food trucks will offer a variety of things to nosh on. There also will be a dunk tank and other family friendly games and events.
Municipal Band continues summer concerts this week
After a successful 2022 debut at the annual Freedom Has a Birthday Fourth of July celebration, the Laramie Municipal Band is pushing forward with its summer concert series.
The next performance is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington Park band shell at the corner of 18th and Sheridan streets.
The program will feature a family friendly selection that represent a variety of musical repertoires. All are welcome to attend these free concerts and encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit back and relax to the music.
Members of the band include Laramie and Albany County residents, as well as select University of Wyoming and Laramie High School musicians. The group describes itself as “almost seven decades of band geeks,” directed by UW band director Robert Belser.
For more information, email Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5304.
Inaugural BioBlitz brings residents closer to parks
From birds and bees to stamens and pistils, BioBlitz in the Park is for families and outdoor recreationalists to get up close and personal with Wyoming’s diverse biodiversity.
Help State Parks officials collect plant, fungi and animal information this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Information gathered through BioBlitz will help scientists better understand how state parks or historic sites act as vital habitat for a variety of species.
The BioBlitz is an opportunity to team up with park personnel to search for and document as many plants and animals as they can while submitting their findings on the iNaturalist app.
Participants of all ages and interests are welcome. No experience needed, only a willingness to learn and have fun. Dress appropriately for being active outdoors and bring plenty of water and a snack.
Participating sites include Bear River State Park, Buffalo Bill State Park, Curt Gowdy State Park, Keyhole State Park, Seminoe State Park, Sinks Canyon State Park and Medicine Lodge.
For more information, visit the participating state park’s or historic site’s Facebook page.
Play therapist earns high-level credential
Dystaney Nordberg of Laramie has earned a registered play therapist credential from the Association of Play Therapy.
Successful applicants for the accreditation must have a master’s or higher degree in a mental health discipline, 150 hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience and 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience.
Nordberg works at Laramie Family Counseling.
LHS teachers are part of new mentor program
A pair of Laramie teachers are part of a new University of Wyoming College of Education initiative as part of the inaugural cohort of the Wyoming Teacher-Mentor Corps.
The WTMC is designed to foster teacher excellence by creating a network of educators who can provide expert support for emerging teachers.
A UW survey shows that 65% of teachers in Wyoming would leave their jobs if they could. With attrition rates in the state around 11% a year, the survey highlights mental health, lack of support for teachers and assessments as major reasons for leaving the field. The WTMC aims to tackled those issues as new teachers complete their field experiences and begin their careers.
“I have been fortunate to have great mentors help me throughout my teaching career, so I look forward to paying it forward to other early-career teachers,” said Abby Markley, an instructional facilitator at Laramie High School and one local mentor. “Most importantly, though, the more we grow as teachers in Wyoming, the more we will be able to help all of our students.
“In supporting teachers, we support our students, which is why we are all here.”
Patty Smith, an LHS language arts teacher, is the other Albany County School District 1 mentor in the new program.
“I really enjoy working with student teachers as well as first-year teachers,” she said. “I have found it to be a reflective practice and a way for me to give back to my profession.”
State returns record amount of unclaimed assets
While the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office reports a record payout of more than $15.25 million in unclaimed money and assets, there still is more than $98 million waiting to be claimed.
The Unclaimed Property Division reports it set numerous records in the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, including more than $8 million in unclaimed cash reunited with rightful owners and $7.2 million in securities returned. At the same time, the state recorded a record $12.9 million of reported unclaimed assets.
“Our office has focused on locating owners of large property values and then reuniting them with their lost money,” said State Treasurer Curt Meier. “This year’s cash payments were nearly 9% more than the record amount paid the previous year.”
The large value in securities was tied to $6.7 million worth of stocks transferred to a former Teton County resident. The largest check for the year was a little more than $159,000.