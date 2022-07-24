2 more debates on tap before primary
WyomingPBS will host a two more debates in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 16 primary election.
Thursday
Qualified Republicans running for Wyoming governor have been invited to debate beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. They’ll field questions from Wyoming PBS and leading state political writers, including Jasmine Hall from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Aug. 4
Democrats running for the U.S. House of Representatives will debate beginning at 8 p.m. Aug. 4. Immediately following this debate will be another featured Democrats running for governor.
All debates will be held at Central Wyoming College in Riverton and will be livestreamed at wyomingpbs.org and broadcast live on WyomingPBS television and Wyoming Public Radio.
All debates in the series also will be available to view on demand at wyomingpbs.org/election2022, including the June 30 debate with Republican U.S. House candidates.
Sewer work to close Reynolds from 9th to 15th streets
Reynolds Street from 9th to 15th streets will be closed for paving work beginning Monday.
The work is a continuation of sanitary sewer improvements begin in 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by fall.
For more information on planned and current road projects around Laramie, visit https://tinyurl.com/3vs5c2z5 or contact the city’s Engineering Department at 307-721-5250 or engineering@cityoflaramie.org.
AARP Safe Driver classes will resume
After being suspended in 2019 because of COVID-19, the local AARP Safe Driver Course is again available for in-person classes.
The Laramie classes will continue to be held the third Wednesday of the month at the Eppson Center for Seniors. For more information, including class times, call the center at 307-745-5116.
If there is a need for other classes held elsewhere, contact George Parker at 307-223-6521.
State will fund outdoor rec projects
The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new recreation grant program that will award grants ranging from $20,000 to nearly $750,000.
The money targets projects that focus on responding to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure and economic impacts on rural communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure and others.
The pre-application process closes at 11:59 p.m. July 31.
Entities eligible to apply include Wyoming’s local, county, state and tribal governments and nonprofit organizations. Applications will be reviewed and scored by a committee and evaluated for ARPA eligibility, economic impact, creation of new recreation infrastructure, overall budget and funding matches, along with community support.
For more information or to apply online, visit https://tinyurl.com/yh69ykmj. Questions also may be send to Brynn.hirschman@wyo.gov.