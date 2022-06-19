WYOmericana Caravan returns to Laramie
The annual WYOmericana Caravan Tour will be in Laramie on Friday for a free concert featuring music from Cowboy State artists.
From 6-9 p.m. at Train Depot Park, all can enjoy the music of Sarah Sample, Aaron Davis and Jason Tyler Burton.
The tour, in collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, is the culmination of a lineup that rotates each year through an application process to highlight the state’s strongest acts.
After their individual sets, the artists will close the show with a collaborative tribute to John Prine and Tom Petty.
For more information, visit wyomericana.com.
Cowboy Summer Movie Series lassos ‘Sing 2’
The Cowboy Summer Movie Series returns with free movies at War Memorial Stadium beginning this week.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Friday (use Gate 3) and the show begins at 8 p.m. Free to attend thanks to University of Wyoming Athletics and UniWyo, this week’s movie is “Sing 2.”’
No food or outside drink allowed, and no lawn chairs, but blankets and pillows are encouraged. Free popcorn and water will be served and prizes awarded.
‘Murderers’ find ‘Happy Days’ on stage at UW
This year’s iteration of the Snowy Range Summer Theatre continues with a pair of shows running in repertory.
Jeffrey Hatcher’s impishly clever whodunit comedy “Murderers” and Samuel Beckett’s absurdist tragic comedy about the inertia of modern life “Happy Days” are both directed by guest artist Shea King.
Presented by the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and dance, “Murderers” begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26 and 29, and July 1-2, along with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday.
“Happy Days” begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, June 28 and 30 along with a 2 p.m. matinee July 2.
All performances are at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Acting Studio.
Tickets are $14 general admission, $11 for seniors and $7 for students and children older than 5. For tickets, call 307-766-6666 or visit tix.com/ticketsales/uwyo/6984.
Fourth of July celebration returns after 2-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie’s central Fourth of July tradition is slated to return this summer.
The city of Laramie and Rocky Mountain Power are collaborating to host the 30th iteration of the Freedom has a Birthday event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Park on July 4.
“I look forward to a fun, enjoyable day in the park with lots of free kids activities with food court and retail vendor booths,” said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager.
Though much of the event will look like years past, some aspects have been slightly reimagined.
The Laramie municipal band will perform from 10 a.m. to noon at the band shell, with 10-12 local bands performing on additional stages from noon-4p.m. Local bands could include Danno from Wyo, The Boogie Woogers and The Coveralls.
While this year will do away with the Children’s Parade because of a lack of popularity, the east side of the park will be full of free activities for kids, including inflatables, water balls, quad bungees and an obstacle course.
The event also will include a food court with about 11 vendors and 75 informational and retail booths.
In past years, about 10,000 people have attended the nation’s local “birthday party,” Feezer said, and he expects similar numbers this year.
To participate as a vendor or nonprofit in the Freedom has a Birthday event, visit cityoflaramie.org/1034/Special-Events or email fhab@cityoflaramie.org.
Laramie fireworks show ready for launch
The annual Laramie Fire in the Sky fireworks display, presented by WyoTech, will begin at about 10 p.m. July 4.
J&M Displays of Iowa will coordinate the show with pyrotechnician Dave Akers returning to the Gem City for his 32nd consecutive local display, which will be launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
The city reports that this year’s display will feature about 300 aerial shells ranging in diameter from 3 to 8 inches.
Parts of North 22nd Street, Armory Road and Television Road will be closed before the display because of their proximity to the drop zone, the city reports. Also, there will be no spectator parking along Harney Street between Television and 22nd Street.
Spectators are encouraged to view the show from nearby Laramie city parks (Washington, LaPrele, Harbon, Scout and Kiowa) and other places where visible, like Fraternity/Sorority Park, Jacoby Golf Course or the University of Wyoming campus. Other optimal spots are the large parking lots around ton and the Cirrus Sky Trail behind Indian Paint Brush School (but parking along the ridgeline is prohibited).
For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page.