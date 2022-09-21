Summit Rest Area near Laramie to be closedThe Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday because of facility and parking lot repairs and deep cleaning.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will remain closed through Friday while the repairs, cleaning and maintenance are completed.
Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will be closed to the public. Truck parking will remain available while car and RV parking will be closed.
Archaeology Awareness Month lectureIn celebration of Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month, Dr. Barbara Mills will present the 23rd Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology sponsored lecture at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the Business Auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus.
The lecture is free and open to the public, and also will be streamed via wyocast at https://tinyurl.com/5h4y397w. A reception will follow the lecture in the Department of Anthropology foyer.
Mills is a regents professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona and the curator of archaeology at the Arizona State Museum. Her talk is titled “From Frontier to Center Place: The Dynamic Trajectory of the Chaco World.”
Mills has conducted field and laboratory research in several regions of the Southwest (Four Corners, Chaco, Mogollon Rim, Rio Grande, Mimbres, and Zuni areas) as well as Guatemala, Kazakhstan and Turkey. She was director of the University of Arizona Archaeological Field School at Pinedale, where she collaborated with the Hopi and White Mountain Apache Tribes. This was followed by a series of NSF-supported projects including the Southwest Social Networks Project, the Chaco Social Networks Project and her current project, cyberSW.
My Wild LandA new documentary series highlighting Wyoming ranching families that have gone to exceptional lengths to preserve Western ranching and steward big-game populations that depend on working lands.
“My Wild Land” will be screened at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Gryphon Theatre with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public and will include a free raffle; a question-and-answer session with ranchers and/or other partners working to maintain Wyoming’s working lands; and a social hour with free food and beverages. The screenings are made possible by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Muley Fanatic Foundation with support from the outdoor equipment company Maven and produced by the Wyoming Migration Initiative at the University of Wyoming.
The three-part series, “My Wild Land,” features ranches from across Wyoming: the Terry Creek Ranch near Laramie, the Bischoff Ranch near Lovell and the Hellyer family ranch near Lander. The series was launched in response to the rapid residential growth of Western states in recent years and subsequent loss of wildlife habitat.
Each film shares the unique perspective of the landowners; their relationship to the land; and the challenges they’ve faced while maintaining cattle operations and promoting wildlife habitat.