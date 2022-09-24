The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will be presenting designer and sewist Pamela Leggett at its September meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 1215 E. Gibbon St. Enter through the lower east door from the parking lot.
Leggett will be sharing many of her designs, discussing pattern fit, showing fabric that flatter all figure types and many additional hints. She also will also have a variety of patterns and sewing aids available for purchase. Refreshments will follow the presentation.
The Laramie Chapter of ASG usually meets on the fourth Monday of the month from September to May with the following changes for holidays: Nov. 14, Dec. 12 and May 22.
Anyone interested in textiles, fabric design, construction, alternations, fitting and accessories for professional or personal sewing is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Sue (srgreen54@yahoo.com), Jean (jeanttaylor@gmail.com) or Bobbie (rlschimek@gmail.com).
Free Trap Release Workshop for dog owners
A free Trap Release Workshop for dog owners is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Laramie Holiday Inn, located at 204 South 30th St. What dog owners learn in this workshop may save your pet’s life. This workshop is offered in response to the large number of dogs caught in traps in Albany County in recent years.
With the beginning of a new school year many new students and families in the community may not be aware that it is legal for trappers to set unlimited number of traps on public lands, including on popular, heavily-used hiking trails around Laramie. Properly set traps are very difficult to see and most are baited.
Trapped pets may have only minutes to live once caught and owners must act quickly to release them. With the furbearer trapping season starting Oct. 1, the workshop is timely.
Next week is National GEAR UP Week, celebrating the GEAR UP Wyoming Federal Initiative which provides funding to GEAR UP programs across the country.
Wyoming is one of the states receiving funding ($3.4 million annually) to provide academic and college access support to over 2,000 qualifying 7-12 graders. If our participants attend a Wyoming college or university, we also provide supportive services during their freshman year.
The program also provides in-house scholarships to our participants, as well as support in applying for elite scholarships both inside Wyoming and across the country. In 2020-2021, GUWY participants received more than $2.2 million in scholarships and free college credit (over $700,000 more than what they received in 2019-2020).
GEAR UP Wyoming was granted funding in 2005 and is now approaching the end of its third grant cycle. The program is excited to continue supporting Wyoming students in the most far-flung parts of the state, and many of the staff are proud former GEAR UP Wyoming participants.
For more information, contact Alex Rickert (arickert@uwyo.edu) or Jordyn Chandler (jchandl6@uwyo.edu).