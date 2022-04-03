Jazz trio to perform free concert Thursday
The University of Wyoming presents a free concert sponsored by the Jazz Studies program on Thursday.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Art Lande and his trio, Flex, will perform. Dru Heller on drums and Gonzalo Teppa on bass round out the group.
Easter egg hunt set for April 16
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will host its 12th annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at Kiwanis Park in West Laramie.
Beginning at 10 a.m., children in three age groups will be let loose on the park to find some Easter goodies.
The club advises kids to bring their own baskets and encourages families to come early for games, prizes, face painting and to see some firetrucks.
UW panel to discuss state’s energy economy
A panel of University of Wyoming economists will be featured in an online discussion on the state’s energy economy.
Sponsored by Wyoming Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the panel will include Robert Godby, Christelle Khalaf, Charles Mason and Jason Shorgren, all specialists in the Cowboy State’s energy economy. They’ll examine strategies for the state’s energy future to continue and thrive.
All are invited to join the free discussion at 6 p.m. April 25 at uweconomists.eventbrite.com. For more information and updates from Wyoming Citizens’ Climate Lobby, visit facebook.com/wyomingccl.
UW opens tax clinic for low-income residents
With tax season in full swing, the University of Wyoming has opened a new clinic dedicated to consulting and representing low-income taxpayers at the College of Business’ Department of Accounting and Finance.
The Low Income Taxpayer Clinic was created as part of a federal grand program administered by the IRS.
The clinic will serve residents with incomes at or below 250% of the federal poverty guideline and seek to resolve tax problems with the IRS, such as audits, appeals and collection disputes.
This will work alongside the longstanding Albany County Volunteer Tax Assistance program, which is a partnership between UW and United Way.
For more information, email litc@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-6114. Appointments are available in-person and virtually.
Local tax aid program seeks volunteers
The Laramie District of AARP Foundation Tax-Aide needs volunteers to help seniors next tax season.
You will receive training and support, along with getting a great feeling from helping people. Tax preparers work directly with taxpayers filling out returns and helping them find deductions and credits they’ve earned.
For more information, email Laramie.taxaide@gmail.com.
Local students exposed to career opportunities
The Soroptimist of Laramie club recently hosted a traces career fair that connected with 200 Albany County high school students.
In cooperation with Albany County School District 1, the fair was part of the Dream It, Be It program of Soroptimist International of the Americas. It aims to help students grades nine through 12.
Overall, 34 local businesses participated and helped with the event while opening doors for students to a variety of potential career opportunities.
For information on being involved with next year’s event, visit soroptimistoflaramie.org.
Data shows some recovery from pandemic’s effects
Statewide, some economic indicators are showing a somewhat broad-based recovery from the pandemic’s worst effects on businesses and other aspects of life.
But it has not been a complete recovery.
Statistics released March 22 by the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division paint a seemingly complex picture. On some measures, recovery is clearly underway.
Overall, all four parts of the Wyoming Economic Health Index improved in January, compared to the same month in 2021, according to the March 2022 issue of the Wyoming Economic Indicators report, which was recently sent in an email by the agency. The document can also be found online via the Economic Analysis Division.
The rosy economic news, per the document, is that for this statewide WEHI economic health measure, “in each of the past six months (August 2021 to January 2022), the WEHI reported year-over-year increases, with the largest increase occurring in August (+3.9%).”
January saw a WEHI value of 104.8, the report showed. “This value was higher than the January 2021 value of 101.6 and the January 2020 value of 104.3.”
There was some, but not complete, good news for workers.
“The unemployment rate for Wyoming in January was 3.8%, lower than the December 2021 unemployment rate of 4.0% and the January 2021 unemployment rate of 5.1%,” according to the economic agency. “The fact that the unemployment rate has returned to pre-COVID levels, but total nonfarm employment has not, signifies that the overall labor force is smaller than it was before the pandemic.”
Digging into the numbers further, total nonfarm payroll jobs in January 2022 were 283,000, the report said. That is “higher than the December 2021 number by 400 and higher than the January 2021 number by 9,300.”
Bottom line, the Economic Analysis Division reported, is that by this January, Wyoming had “recovered about 72% of the 26,000 jobs lost during the worst parts of the pandemic.”