The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre is ending its long “intermission” and preparing to stage a community production.
To that end, there will be a general membership meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Event Center, 603 Ivinson Ave.
Seniors age 50 and older are invited to attend and enjoy some fun on and off stage. No experience is necessary.
Following the meeting will be auditions for the upcoming production, a hilarious mystery theater that will be staged in early June.
Summit Rest Area on I-80 will close for repairs
The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Wednesday and Thursday for plumbing repairs.
The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the facility will remain closed through Thursday while plumbing repairs and maintenance take place.
Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will remain closed to the public. Parking will remain available.
Taco John’s donation benefits Soup Kitchen
A fundraiser by Taco John’s in Laramie at the end of last year that pledged a portion of every Nachos Navidad purchase benefits the Laramie Soup Kitchen.
Taco John’s this week presented the Soup Kitchen with a check for nearly $1,950 raised through the effort.
Veterans, families can get help in March
Military veterans in Carbon and Albany counties will have an opportunity to access outreach services throughout March.
Emily Study with the Department of Veterans Affairs is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal benefits, claims or VA health care. She also can help veterans and families apply for benefits and file claims.
Her office is at 3817 Beech St., Suite 100 in Laramie, and she’ll be at the following locations in March:
Rawlins: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 and 21 at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St.
Laramie: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 and 16 at the Veterans Service Center at the University of Wyoming Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment. Contact her at 307-399-1821.