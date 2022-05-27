Series of local events will mark Memorial Day
Laramie American Legion Post 14 and auxiliary are partnering with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221 and auxiliary to present Memorial Day events Monday. They’ll be assisted by the U.S. Marine Corps League Det. 777 and Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
The events begin at 8 a.m. and culminate with a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Green Hill Cemetery. Afterward, the American Legion will host a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the post, 5th and Ivinson streets, for all participants and veterans.
- 8 a.m.: Flag raising, invocation, national anthem rifle salute and the playing of taps at Harmony Gardens on Highway 230.
- 8:30 a.m.: Naval remembrance memorial wreath, rifle salute and taps at Laramie River Bridge on West Garfield Street.
- 9 a.m.: Veterans Flag Pole Memorial at the Albany County Courthouse, includes flag raising, invocation, rifle salute and taps.
- 10 a.m.: Memorial Day ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic Monument at Green Hill Cemetery. Observances include a flag raising, national anthem, invocation, reading of “Logan’s General Order #11,” Memorial Day address, roll call of departed comrades, reading of “In Flanders Field,” placing of the memorial wreath, rifle salute and taps.
Grand opening set for Laramie Interfaith pantry addition
Laramie Interfaith is inviting the local community to celebrate the grand opening of the new addition to the organization’s Pantry.
The Laramie Interfaith board will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 712 Canby St. Interfaith board members will address attendees and give tours of the addition. Cake and root beer floats will be served.
The project was partially funded in partnership with the city of Laramie through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded by the Wyoming Business Council.
The 2,000-square-foot addition will add 1,500 square feet of pantry space and gives Interfaith the capacity to dramatically change the way clients are served by allowing more choice and dignity in the process of choosing food.
“We are currently planning to implement a new client choice model based on best practices,” said Executive Director Josh Watanabe. “In addition, the extended capacity will allow for more perishable food types to be stored and distributed along with a larger quantity of food in general.”
Expect to be entertained by Senior Theatre
The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre is coming out of a long intermission to stage a production of “Three Doors to Death … or the Choice is Yours.”
A visible cog in the local entertainment scene since 2005, Senior Theatre has performed more than 20 productions and donated about $100,000 to local nonprofits.
The age 50-and-older troupe will be on stage again at 3 p.m. June 5 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center in Laramie.
Tickets are $12 and can be bought at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 156 N. 3rd St., or the Laramie Plains Museum Carriage Gift Shop, 603 Ivinson.
City to spray for problem skeeters
The city of Laramie will apply granular larvicide to control larval mosquitoes in rural areas adjacent to the city.
The application will begin at daylight Friday, and will spread a granular form of a substance designed to penetrate heavy grasses and brushy foliage to reach water sources where larvae are present, especially in maturing hay fields.
The product is environmentally friendly and won’t harm fish, amphibians, livestock or other creatures, the city says in a press release.
Treatment areas include irrigated land along the Big Laramie River southwest of the city, flooded riparian zones in the Big Laramie floodplain southwest and north of the city, and areas north and west of the city irrigated by the North and Pioneer canals.
For more information, contact Taylor Allbright of Mosquito Control at 307-721-5258 or tallbright@cityoflaramie.org.
People invited to pray for pastors
The Laramie-based LIGHT House of Prayer is inviting people to join a 30-day prayer campaign during June to pray for pastors.
Those who choose to participate should pick a day in the month to commit to spend a few moments in prayer, said local organizer Gina Gibson in a press release. You also can sign up on an online prayer calendar at ndpwy.com. Click on the “Prayer for Pastors” tab on the home page.