UW Symphony presents a salute to heroes
The heroics of hospital workers the past 18 months and the appreciation people have expressed for them inspired University of Wyoming Symphony conductor Michael Griffith to think about music and heroism.
The culmination of that pursuit begins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 as the UW Symphony Orchestra presents “Salute to Heroes” at the Buchanan Center Concert Hall.
For tickets to attend live, call 307-766-6666 or visit the Fine Arts Box Office or Student Union Box Office on the UW campus. A livestream link can be found at uwyo.edu/music/upcoming_performances.
City, county seek board and commission applications
Albany County is accepting applications for the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications, which can be downloaded from co.albany.wy.us, are due to the County Clerk’s Office by Nov. 24.
The city of Laramie seeks volunteers to serve on local boards and commissions. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office or online at cityoflaramie.org/873/Boards-Commissions.
Current openings include:
- Albany County Tourism Board (two city appointees)
- Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals
- Board of Health
- Downtown Development Authority
- Laramie Advisory Commission on Disabilities
- Laramie Youth Council
- Monolith Ranch Committee
- Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board
- Planning Commission
- Traffic Safety Commission
Local shop swaps Toys for Tats
Anyone thinking about getting a little ink this holiday season can get a price break while helping make Christmas a little brighter for a local child.
Medicine Man Tattoo’s Toys for Tats drive will give a $25 store gift certificate to anyone who brings in a new toy valued at $10 or more. The shop at 1152 N. 4th St. relocated to Laramie in January and continues Toys for Tats for a 17th season.
The exchange will happen from Nov. 16 through Dec. 18. At the end of the campaign, the toys will be donated to deserving children in the area.
For more information, call 216-471-5502.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero is scheduled to give an overview of the environmental impact of last year’s Mullen Fire on the Snowy Range and work that has been done since then.
Masks are required for meeting participants. Contact club president George Janack at 307-399-7640 for more information.
Pile burning to happen on national forest
The U.S. Forest Service is planning to begin its annual slash pile burning soon because winter weather conditions have arrived in the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests.
Piles are created during fuel-reduction projects aimed at decreasing wildfire risk. Forest visitors may notice smoke near travel routes, recreation areas and communities.
The Forest Service’s Twitter and Facebook accounts will have site-specific information.
Burning happens only when weather and on-the-ground conditions are within specific parameters. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300 for more information.
Prescribed burns to resume on Pole Mountain
The U.S. Forest Service is planning about 1,000 acres of prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest in coming weeks, depending on weather conditions.
When conditions are favorable, burning could take place at multiple locations this fall. The most up-to-date information is available on the Medicine Bow National Forest’s Twitter and Facebook pages.
Smoke from the burns will likely be visible from Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 210 and nearby forest roads. Signs will be placed on adjacent forest roads to notify visitors.
The work is part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project, during which about 9,000 acres will be treated over a period of 10 years with the goal of rejuvenating forest habitat.
Contact Jerod DeLay at 307-745-2497 or Blake Creagan at 307-250-8687 for more information.
Community Holidays needs volunteers
Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and the city, is seeking businesses, clubs, civic organizations, people and families to sponsor a family, couple or single person in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday season.
Community Holidays wants to exceed last year’s effort and is coordinating with Albany County School District #1.
There is greater need this year with the loss of many positions at the University of Wyoming and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 crisis, along with other kinds of sicknesses in the community.
Volunteers are needed immediately to contact possible donors or sponsors. Later there will be a need for people to sort gifts, prepare bags for distribution, delivery of the bags and other tasks.
If you want to help, contact Community Holidays at communityholidays.org/sponsor-form.
Fair Trade Holiday Fest returns this season
The annual Ten Thousand Villages Fair Trade Holiday Fest returns to Laramie for the 15th year this season.
The nonprofit works to end poverty by selling unique, handcrafted items made by artisans in more than 30 developing countries and the Women’s Bean Project in the United States. The artisans are paid a living wage for their work in a safe environment.
The Holiday Fest features décor, ornaments, gifts, baskets, toys, jewelry and more along with many new items not seen at previous sales.
This year’s event runs from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Masks will be required.
Commission seeks to change names of positions
The Laramie Police Department Civil Service Commission will accept public comment through Dec. 13 on proposed changes to the commission’s rules.
Comments can be given to the City Clerk’s Office prior to a 3 p.m. Jan. 12 Zoom meting (ID 84549120378 passcode: 018069).
The changes aim to update the classifications of two department jobs: fire dispatcher and fire dispatcher supervisor to emergency communications operator and emergency communication supervisor.
Comments can be mailed or delivered to P.O. Box C, 406 Ivinson Ave., Laramie, WY 82073.
State Parks waives fees for military veterans on Veterans Day
As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” programming, which honors military veterans, day use/entrance fees will be waived on Nov. 11 for military veterans.
All veterans with proof of their veteran status can enter any Wyoming state park and/or historic site free of charge. This applies to day-use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid.
Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as a person who served in active military, naval or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. This does not include active-duty military personnel.
For more information, call Wyoming State Parks at 307-777-6323.
Medals available for Wyoming’s Korean War veterans
The Wyoming Veterans Commission is coordinating the application process and presentation of the Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals for Wyoming Korean War veterans who have not yet received the medal.
The commemorative medal is presented as an expression of appreciation from the Republic of Korea government. Initially presented to those Korean War veterans who returned to South Korea through the Revisit Program, the honor has since expanded to veterans who can no longer travel to Korea.
The Veterans Commission will coordinate with the Republic of Korea Consular General’s office in San Francisco for the presentation of the medals.
Veterans, or their family members, should complete the application form, which is available online at http://wvc.wyo.gov. Qualifying dates of service are from June 25, 1950, through July 27, 1953. The veteran did not have to serve in Korea to be eligible. A copy of separation documents, typically the DD-214 form, will need to be submitted with the application to validate service during the Korean War.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 5. The presentation of the medals will be on Nov. 15 in Cheyenne. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and take place in the Ceremonial Room at the state Capitol.
The commemorative medal may be presented posthumously. Next of kin, such as a spouse or child, may apply for the medal on behalf of a deceased veteran. Call 307-777-8152 for more information.