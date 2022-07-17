More mosquito control scheduled for Tuesday
Laramie Mosquito Control has scheduled the application of granular larvicide to control larval mosquitoes in rural areas adjacent to the city beginning at daylight Tuesday.
The product is granular and designed to penetrate heavy grasses and brushy foliage to reach water sources where larvae are present, especially in maturing hay fields. The application is targeting nuisance and vector mosquito larva. It’s environmentally friendly and will not harm fish, amphibians, livestock or other aquatic invertebrates.
Treatment areas include irrigated acreages along the Big Laramie River southwest of the city, flooded riparian zones in the Big Laramie flood plain southwest and north of the city, acreages north and west of the city that are irrigated by the North Canal and the Pioneer Canal.
Schedules regarding Mosquito Control and Parks and Cemetery chemical applications for control of weeds and insect pests are available daily on the Mosquito Control and Integrated Pest Management Hotline at 307-721-5056. Spraying information also is available online at cityoflaramie.org.
For more information, contact Hunter Deerman, mosquito and IPM supervisor at 307-721-5274 or hdeerman@cityoflarmaie.org, or Taylor Allbright at 307-721-5057 or tallbright@cityoflaramie.org.
Explore Laramie’s early history Friday
Join the Laramie Plains Museum in a free walking tour of Greenhill Cemetery on Friday.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the sexton’s office at 15th and Lewis streets, explore the city’s early history with a focus on the cemetery’s monuments and the people commemorated by them.
Walking shoes, sun hat and mosquito repellant is suggested.
Extension to host windbreak workshop
The Albany County UW Extension Office will host a free workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. July 25 to teach people how to care for living snow fences.
Getting trees to survive and flourish in the Laramie Valley isn’t easy, and the Extension Office wants to help. During the session, expect to learn about common insect issues, tree nutrition, soil management, water requirements and overall care for living windbreaks.
This will be particularly helpful for landowners who have a living snow fence on their property or planning future windbreaks.
The workshop will be held in the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building parking lot, 3520 S. 3rd St.
Laramie artists among grant recipients
The Wyoming Arts Councils has announced recipients of this year’s fellowships in visual arts, creative writing, performing arts and native art.
Fellowships are merit-based awards for selected Wyoming artists based on a submitted portfolio of work. Recipients receive a $3,000 and opportunity to share their work through support from the Arts Council.
Local recipients are:
Visual arts: Susan Moldenhauer of Laramie.
Creative writing: Francesca King of Laramie in fiction, Kate Northrop of Laramie in poetry; honorable mention to Sarah Merrill Rabbit of Laramie.
Agencies benefit from anti-hunger grants
A handful of southern Wyoming nonprofits are included among the 40 chosen to receive money from first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
Nearly $154,000 has been allocated this month to anti-hunger organizations to use for infrastructure needs. Grants are intended to support efforts to provide longevity for anti-hunger agencies and help find long-term solutions to food insecurity.
Grant recipients from the region include:
Albany County: Action Resources International and Laramie Interfaith.
Carbon County: Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County and Carbon County School District 1.
Because of the generosity of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Hughes Charitable Foundation, a second cycle of grants will be awarded. The application period for this cycle will open July 29.
Visit nohungerwwyo.org for more information or to apply.
Rig counts little changed recently, up from last year
The number of rigs drilling for oil and natural gas in the state is little-changed from the previous month, yet they have more than doubled in count from a year earlier, recently released Wyoming statistics show.
The rig count in recent days was 21, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reported this past week. In a similar report issued by the agency about a month ago, the figure was 19, which itself was unchanged from a month before that.
However, in keeping with recent trends, the latest figures are significantly up from a year ago. The most recent rig count of 21 compares to 10 at this time last year, the oil and gas commission said. It cited Baker Hughes historical records.
The energy industry has rebounded somewhat as prices for gas, oil and other energy commodities have risen. High prices at the gas pump have attracted considerable attention locally and throughout the nation.
“Consumer gasoline demand remains stable versus last summer and in line with the five-year average, despite national gasoline prices rising to $4.88 per gallon compared to $3.10 per gallon a year ago,” wrote economist Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg last week in a monthly report from CoBank. “Average quarterly operating margins remained quite favorable at $0.33 per gallon, well above the five-year average of $0.22 per gallon.”
In the state overall, most of the rigs currently deployed are for oil, an Oil and Gas Conservation Commission spokesperson said by phone on Friday. She noted that the latest figures are from recent days, as reported by a subscription-based energy information tracking service.
Wyoming Business Council seeks comment on ag bonds
The Wyoming Business Council is seeking the public’s feedback about rules for the Revenue Bonds for Agricultural Processing Projects program.
Comments on the new program are due just before midnight on Aug. 22, WBC announced this past week. It noted that other suggestions also are due then on a broadband program and on a venture capital program.
For the ag bonds, the council pointed out that the state Legislature approved the program during lawmaker’s 2022 session. The bill number for that law is Senate File 9.
“The purpose of these program creation rules is to implement the statute which authorizes WBC to issue revenue bonds for agriculture-processing projects,” the Business Council said in its Thursday news release. “These rules provide standards for applicant eligibility, application information, and the approval process.”
The ag bond rules are online at wyomingbusiness.org/public-comments. Public comments rcan be emailed to wbc.public-comment@wyo.gov. You are instructed to “include ‘Ag Bond Rules’ in the subject line of your email.”