UW grad is new COO for Ivinson Memorial Hospital
Terry Moss has been named chief operating officer for Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
A Wyoming native originally from Pinedale, Moss brings a wealth of rural health care experience gained over 15 years serving communities in Wyoming and Colorado, the hospital says in a press release.
“Terry brings a wealth of knowledge leading multi-specialty groups and hospital ancillary service lines, making him an excellent fit at Ivinson,” said Doug Faus, the hospital’s chief executive officer. “We are excited to have his expertise in Laramie.”
Most recently, Moss was COO for Memorial Hospital on Converse County in Douglas.
“I am excited to be back in Laramie and to have a role in furthering Ivinson’s promise to be trusted partners in world-class health care,” Moss says in the release.
Moss is a University of Wyoming graduate with a Master of Organizational Leadership as well as a bachelor’s degree in communication. He also worked for UW Athletics for several years and continues to be active in UW activities throughout the state.
Library awarded $10K Wyoming Humanities grant
The Albany County Library is among a handful of organizations around the state to get a piece of more than $135,000 in Wyoming Humanities grants through the American Rescue Plan.
The library will receive $10,000 for general operating support, programming and COVID-19 recovery. While most of the money was awarded to humanities-based programs, other nonprofits also could be eligible to apply.
The next application deadline is Nov. 15 and more information can be found online at thinkwy.org/grants.
Reynolds Street open again to 2-way traffic
As work on a sanitary sewer project on Reynolds Street in Laramie continues, the project has progressed enough that the road has reopened to two-way traffic.
Simon Contractors has completed the sewer installation and other road work associated with the Reynolds Street project, according to the city. Work raising manholes in the area to grade continues.
All remaining traffic control in the work zone should be removed in the next couple of weeks.
For more information, contact the city’s Engineering Office at engineering@cityoflaramie.org.
Gifts for Living auction raises $6,000
A recent auction by the Gifts for Living organization to support the Harmony Caner Benefit raised more than $6,000, the group says.
Gifts for Living was started in 2010 with a mission to help local cancer patients with support services. Those include things like helping pay for gas or transportation to medical appointments, motel stays if needed and other peripheral expenses associated with fighting cancer.
People can learn more about Gifts for Living or apply for assistance by calling 307-399-1340.
County lawmakers want redistricting input
A second Albany County redistricting work session will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St.
The meeting will include local state legislators as they discuss a draft proposal for redrawing Wyoming’s legislative districts, as is required after each U.S. census. Sen. Chris Rothfuss has put together a proposal that can be found on the county’s website.
The public is invited to attend and provide feedback and input.
To attend via Zoom, register at https://tinyurl.com/j4n4w2tf.
Help available for veterans and families
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the state throughout November, including Albany and Carbon counties.
Emily Study, who is based in Laramie, will be available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. She also can help people apply for benefits, filed claims or request health care.
Her office is at 38178 Beech St., suite 100. She will be available the following days in November:
Nov. 3: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St.
Nov. 10: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Laramie at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union on the third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
Nov. 17: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rawlins Workforce Center.
She also can be available by appointment. Contact Study at 307-399-1821.