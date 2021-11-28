Shop With a Cop returns for second year
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up again this year to organize the second annual Laramie area Shop With a Cop event Dec. 17.
The Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, University of Wyoming Police Department and state Game and Fish will work to provide a memorable and joyful Christmas for about 30 local elementary school students.
The students will be picked up from their respective schools on the Shop With a Cop date and taken to Walmart in Laramie in a patrol vehicle. All the officers and kids should arrive at the store at about 3:15 p.m.
Each student will then get one-on-one attention from an officer to shop with and spend about $150 as they wish. The goal is to provide the kids with positive experiences with law enforcement while also providing each of their families with groceries to make a full holiday meal.
Leading up to Dec. 17, the Laramie Police Department Foundation is collecting support for Shop With a Cop. Any leftover money will go to a host of local nonprofits.
The money for the event is provided by donations from Walmart Supercenter, local businesses, individual donors, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and LPD Foundation.
Donations can be sent to the Laramie Police Department Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Laramie, WY 82073, or made online at lpdfoundation.org/support-us.
Tourism board seeks new members
The Albany County Tourism Joint Powers Board is actively seeking people who would like to help promote travel and tourism in the county.
If you would like to serve on the board or want more information, visit cityoflaramie.org/actb or contact the Laramie City Clerk’s Office for an application at 307-721-5220.
Christmas at the Gryphon to benefit Hospice of Laramie
Christmas at the Gryphon will present its annual benefit concert for Hospice of Laramie at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the Gryphon Theater doors opening at 6:30.
Presented by Whitewater Christian Church and its band, the eighth annual concert will give 100% of donations collected at the performance to Hospice of Laramie.
All are invited to enjoy a mix of familiar and nontraditional holiday music at the theater located in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 7th and Garfield streets.
WDE seeks comment on accountability rules
The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on an amendment to its state plan for federal accountability. Public comment will be collected through Dec. 24.
The proposed amendment would incorporate several changes to Wyoming’s federal accountability plan, including:
- Changes to the methods for identifying schools for Targeted Support and Improvement and Additional Targeted Support.
- Alignment of the career readiness measure to the federal Career and Technical Education law, Perkins V.
- Updates to the process for identifying students as English Learners.
- Changes to the use of state set-aside funds for 21st Century Community Learning Centers through a new needs assessment.
The proposed amendment can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/wdeamendment in a strike and underline format. Public comment can be submitted through an online form at https://tinyurl.com/wdeessacomment or during public hearings at noon and 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Anyone wishing to participate can register online at https://tinyurl.com/accountability12-9-21noon for the noon session and at https://tinyurl.com/accountability12-9-214pm for the 4 p.m. session.
Comments can be mailed to: Wyoming Department of Education, Attn: Linda Finnerty, 122 W. 25th St., Suite E200, Cheyenne, WY 82002.
All states are required to submit plans for implementation of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as reauthorized by the Every Student Succeeds Act. Wyoming’s plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Education in 2018. Wyoming was granted waivers from federal accountability requirements for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on federal accountability is available on the WDE website at https://edu.wyoming.gov/for-district-leadership/accountability/federal-school-accountability/.