Landfill vouchers can help with spring cleaning
The application period for the city of Laramie’s annual landfill voucher program begins Monday.
People can apply for a voucher online at cityoflaramie.org/voucher. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 5 and will be valid at the landfill May 2 through Sept. 17.
Each household in the city is eligible for one voucher (no businesses) good for disposing of waste and/or recyclables up to one pickup-sized load (about 2.5 yards). Fees for tires, appliances, dead animals and uncovered loads still apply. Household hazardous waste also requires an appointment.
Shepard Symposium to be in-person and online
The 25th annual Shepard Symposium on Social Justice will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the University of Wyoming.
This year’s theme “Rebuilding From the Roots” will be the focus of a number of public sessions that will be held daily.
The symposium has grown from a local grassroots event to an internationally recognized conference. It was renamed to honor the work of the Matthew Shepard family in memory of the UW student who was murdered in 1998.
Preregistration is encouraged because this will be a hybrid conference with both in-person and virtual presentations.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2hu4rnxp to register.
Violin virtuoso to perform at UW
Hailed as one of the great violinists of our time, virtuoso Augustin Hadelich will perform Friday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Wyoming campus.
His concert “Violin Treasures” will feature a mixed program of works for violin and piano by Beethoven and Ravel in collaboration with UW faculty pianist Chi-Chen Wu.
Hadelich is known for his flawless technique, soulful approach and insightful interpretations.
Tickets are $10, $7 for seniors and $6 for students, and can be bought online at uwyo.edu/finarts or by calling 307-766-6666.
Listen to excerpts from Hadelich’s past performances at augustinhadelich.com.
International Night a multicultural celebration
The Laramie High School foreign language honor societies, along with the Multicultural Club, will host International Night at the school from 6-8:30 p.m. April 28.
The community is invited to join the students in celebration of cultures from around the globe with performances and food.
Tickets, $15 each cash, will be sold from 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the LHS lobby Monday through Friday, as well as during lunch periods. They also can be bought from members of the French, Spanish and German honor societies or the Multicultural Club.
Local volunteers recognized by county
Representatives from nearly 20 local nonprofit, service organizations and businesses joined the Albany County Commission on Tuesday for the designation of this week as National Volunteer Week.
The week is set aside to honor volunteers and the impact they have in communities across the nation.
Calling all Wyoming artists
The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting applications for fellowships in visual and performing arts, creative writing and Native art.
The merit-based awards are open to Wyoming residents. Applications will be juried by noted artists and professionals in their fields from outside the state.
Deadline to apply is June 9, and all recipients will receive an unrestricted $3,000 award and an opportunity to showcase their work.
For more information about the awards and how to apply, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us., call 307-274-6673 or email taylor.craig@wyo.gov.