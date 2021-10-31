Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches and the city, is seeking businesses, clubs, civic organizations, people and families to sponsor a family, couple or single person in need of some assistance for the Christmas holiday season.
Community Holidays wants to exceed last year’s effort and is coordinating with Albany County School District #1.
There is greater need this year with the loss of many positions at the University of Wyoming and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 crisis, along with other kinds of sicknesses in the community.
Volunteers are needed immediately to contact possible donors or sponsors. Later there will be a need for people to sort gifts, prepare bags for distribution, delivery of the bags and other tasks.
The annual Ten Thousand Villages Fair Trade Holiday Fest returns to Laramie for the 15th year this season.
The nonprofit works to end poverty by selling unique, handcrafted items made by artisans in more than 30 developing countries and the Women’s Bean Project in the United States. The artisans are paid a living wage for their work in a safe environment.
The Holiday Fest features décor, ornaments, gifts, baskets, toys, jewelry and more along with many new items not seen at previous sales.
This year’s event runs from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Masks will be required.
Commission seeks to change names of positions
The Laramie Police Department Civil Service Commission will accept public comment through Dec. 13 on proposed changes to the commission’s rules.
Comments can be given to the City Clerk’s Office prior to a 3 p.m. Jan. 12 Zoom meting (ID 84549120378 passcode: 018069).
The changes aim to update the classifications of two department jobs: fire dispatcher and fire dispatcher supervisor to emergency communications operator and emergency communication supervisor.
Comments can be mailed or delivered to P.O. Box C, 406 Ivinson Ave., Laramie, WY 82073.