Challenge grant will benefit LAWS
The Laramie Animal Welfare Society has kicked of a fundraising effort in which a local family will match donations up to $18,000. The $36,000 total that could be potentially raised would help the organization meet an overall goal of $58,000 from its Jordan's Way event, held Jan. 24.
E.G. Meyer and son David G. Meyer will make a gift of up to $18,000 in the form of the Betty K. Meyer Challenge Grant. Betty Meyer, E.G.'s late wife and David's mother, was one of the founders and principals of the Laramie Care Center in the late 1970s. That was one of the first animal welfare groups in Laramie.
The Betty K. Meyer Challenge Grant invites donors to make gifts in its name and citing Jordan's Way, and then matches the donations dollar for dollar up to $18,000.
Donations can be made through the LAWS website, laramieanimals.org, or the organization's Facebook page.
City urges people to party responsibly
With the parties and socializing that come with Super Bowl Sunday, the city of Laramie is reminding residents that disposable plastics such as cutlery, plates, straws and cups are not recyclable.
Instead, the city recommends bagging and trashing them or go with reusable options.
When shopping for snacks, people also are asked to be responsible with plastic grocery bags by reusing or recycling them back at the store, but don’t put them in the recycling cart. Otherwise, treat them as trash and don’t let them become litter.
Another option is to avoid them altogether by switching to reusable bags.
Plan ahead and be aware of what is and isn’t recyclable by checking on the city's free app, Laramie Waste & Recycling.
City tackles weighty problem
The scale at the Laramie Landfill/Recycling Center is out of order and cubic yard charges are in effect, according to a city press release.
A repair technician has been contacted and the city will provide an update when repairs are completed.
Contact the Solid Waste Division at 307-721-5279 for more information.
All invited to free preview of Carnegie Hall recital
The Laramie community is invited to a free concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Wyoming campus.
Performed by Helios Piano Trio, the concert is a preview performance in advance of the group's March 1 recital debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall in New York City.
The trio is comprised of award-winning artist faculty from UW and the free Laramie preview is sponsored by UW.
The program features music by Elena Kats-Chernin, Felix Mendelssohn and Maurice Ravel.