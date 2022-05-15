Plant Walk planned for Thursday
The Red Buttes Environmental Biology Laboratory at University of Wyoming will host a Plant Walk on Thursday.
Participants should meet at the lab’s parking lot 8 miles south of the city on Highway 287 (immediately south of Leazenby Lake) at 6:30 p.m.
From there, everyone will carpool and caravan to the northeast gate of the facility. Parking is very limited at the gate, so ride sharing is necessary.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8tfsax.
Make a clean beginning by picking up trash
Albany County Clean Water Advocates are using Laramie Clean Up Days to help remove trash from Spring Creek channel.
Meeting at 9 a.m. May 22 in the parking lot of the Snowy Range Visitor Center, participants will work their way up and downstream picking up trash. Following the cleanup, they’ll meet for a picnic at LaPrele Park in Laramie.
The city will supply trash bags and safety vest for participants and pick up full bags. The Clean Water Advocates also will provide plates, tableware and some beverages at the picnic.
For more information, visit albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org.
Planting events promises to be tree-mendous
As Laramie emerges from another winter, warmer temperatures are inviting for recreation and getting started on a season of yard work. For some, that may include planting trees.
But what trees should you plant, and how?
Rooted in Laramie can help answer that question with a hands-on tree planting event. For the fourth straight year, the group has organized a coordinated tree planning for June 4 and is seeking volunteers.
“Planting day is a fun morning of getting your hands dirty and connecting with the community,” said Hilery Lindmier, board chairperson for Rooted in Laramie. “It’s also a great chance to chat with people about trees and tree care while enjoying the outdoors.”
Each crew will be led by someone with plenty of planning knowledge, so volunteers don’t need experience.
The agency sold 58 trees earlier this year in eight varieties. Some are small and hardy like suckerpunch chokecherry to taller shade trees like triumph elms and shademaster honeylocusts.
For the planting, Rooted in Laramie sells trees at a deeply discounted rate of $50.
To volunteer or for more information, visit rootedinlaramie.org, email rootedinlaramie@gmail.com or call 307-742-6076.
Pilot Hill 25K Classic continues tradition June 4
Billed as the oldest continuously run footrace in Wyoming, the Pilot Hill 25K Classic will start at 8 a.m. June 4 at the east end of Willett Drive in Laramie.
The race’s roots go back to the 1970s when a group of local runners and University of Wyoming cross-country team members decided to begin their summer by racing from Laramie to the top of Pilot Hill and back.
At the time, running was considered a “fringe” sport and the running boom sweeping the nation then was confined primarily to roads.
The classic stays true to its roots as a down-home race that won’t break the bank while celebrating the sport.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Pilot Hill Inc. to help protect the Casper Aquifer, preserve critical wildlife habitat and improve access to the Laramie foothills for non-motorized recreation.
Cost is $25 for High Plains Harriers members, $35 for nonmembers, and increase $5 after May 21.
Register at tinyurl.com/pilothill25k.
Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022
The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame has selected 36 inductees for the Class of 2022.
In Region 3, which includes Laramie County and Albany County, inductees will be Wayne and Francis Peavy “Biddy” Bonham of Federal and Philetus Rathburn of Fox Park.
The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting May 1. The induction ceremony will be Sept. 23-24 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. It is open to the public.
The event is part of the annual Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming Legislature in 2019. To buy tickets, visit https://visitcheyenne.regfox.com/2022-wchf.
Regional committees in 10 different areas of Wyoming researched and scored more than 70 nominations and sent the top picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors.
Formed for historical, cultural, literary and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”