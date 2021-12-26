Annual pet food drive on through February
Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is holding its sixth annual MLK Day of Service Pet Food Drive in Laramie.
Through the end of February, collection boxes are located a Feeding Laramie Valley, The Feed Store, C&A Pet and Livestock Supply, Albany County Public Library and Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply.
All proceeds will be distributed to Laramie Animal Welfare Society and Laramie Interfaith.
Sign up by Monday for tree pick-up
Laramie Interfaith is partnering with Let R Buck Landscaping and Tough Guys Lawn Care to collect Christmas trees to help local in need.
Sign-up for the service is available online at laramieinterfaith.org. Click the pop-up and follow the directions to sign up through Monday.
A $10 donation is requested to help Interfaith with its mission of neighbors helping neighbors.
Ivinson has state-first MRI technology
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has installed a new, state-of-the-art MRI unit with technology that will improve image quality and increase patient comfort.
The new GE SIGNA Voyager machine is the only one of its kind in use in Wyoming.
“We are committed to providing the latest technology to our patients and to our healthcare partners in the community,” said Pamela Wickkiser, director of Ancillary Services. “The new MRI allows us to care for more patients by making exams more comfortable and accessible to patients, while also reducing scan times.
“This next-generation technology allows our imaging team to produce more high quality images in a single scan, and it improves the way patients are diagnosed here at Ivinson.”
Veterans can seek help at local events
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the state in January.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA health care.
Study also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request health care.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, in Laramie, and she will be available at the following locations:
- Rawlins: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St.
- Laramie: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
Most other weekdays, study is available by appointment at her office. Contact Emily Study at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.