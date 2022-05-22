3rd Street construction continues
Beginning Monday, the rolling closure of part of 3rd Street in Laramie will be adjusted to shut down the Bradley Street approach into the Gateway Plaza.
At the same time, the intersection of Flint Street will be reopened, maintaining two access points to the plaza, according to a city press release.
The 3rd Street project schedule will include closure of sections of the street south past Sheridan as the city does water main replacement and other improvements.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2d9m83pc for updates on the project.
Sewing Guild to hold final meeting before hiatus
Monday’s meeting of the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will be its final one until Sept. 26.
Beginning at 7 p.m. at Laramie United Methodist Church, presentations will be given by Jean Taylor on pintucking, Sue Green on glass bead work and Bonnie Schroeder on cutting tools, boards and mats.
For more information, email srgreen54@yahoo.com, jeantaylor@gmail.com or rshimek2bresnan.net.
5th Tuesday meetings set for this weekLaramie City Council members will hold fifth-Tuesday ward meetings with constituents this week.
- Ward 1: 6-7:30 p.m. Fire Station 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St.
- Ward 2: 6-7:30 p.m. City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
- Ward 3: 6-7:30 p.m. Fire Station 2, 1338 N. 23rd St.
The meetings are open for public comment and concerns with representatives of those wards. Comment also may be submitted by email at council@cityoflaramie.org.
For more information, call 307-721-5220.
Orthopedic surgeon joints Ivinson group
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has hired a new doctor for its orthopedic clinic.
Dr. Burk Young will provide full-time orthopedic care and routine on-call coverage. He’s a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He specializes in a variety of general procedures of the hand, shoulder, hips, knees, foot and ankle.
Veterans assistance available in Albany, Carbon counties
A state veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct outreach services throughout the state.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and families to discuss state and federal benefits, claims or health care and/or file claims. She’s based in Laramie at 3817 Beech St. Suite 100 and will travel to other locations next month.
- June 8 and 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rawlins Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St.
- June 10 and 15: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Laramie Readiness Center, 4750 Highway 130.
Study is available by appointment most weekdays. Contact her at 307-399-1821.
Local agency part of national effort for child safety
From the moment the report of a missing child comes in, to the resolution of the case, every action taken has the potential to make the difference between a successful recovery or a tragic outcome.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children developed the Missing Kids Readiness Program to promote best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted, and sexually exploited children. Emergency call centers and law enforcement agencies are recognized for meeting essential training and policy elements demonstrating preparedness for responding to a missing child incident.
To meet the requirements of the program, the Laramie/Albany County Records and Communications Center has worked with NCMEC on the local missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of the national model. In addition, the manager, supervisors, training officers and dispatchers completed the training required for membership.
To learn more about NCMEC and the Missing Kids Readiness Program, visit https://tinyurl.com/38sym7tr.
Agencies announce policies for e-bikes on public lands
The Medicine Bow Routt-National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland has developed a web-based resource page that will help determine where, when and how electric bicycles, also known as e-bikes, may be used.
The page at https://tinyurl.com/twhv53uh highlights local regulations, safety tips, and national guidance for the popular recreation activity.
The agencies categorize all classes of e-bikes as motorized vehicles. As such, e-bikes must stay on motorized roads and trails, which can be found on our Motorized Vehicle Use Maps. It is the visitor’s responsibility to know where they are and what types of restrictions there may be when accessing public lands.
Visitors with questions about roads and trails on the MBRTB should contact a local Ranger District Office.
- Brush Creek-Hayden Ranger District, Saratoga, 307-326-5258
- Douglas Ranger District, Douglas, 307-358-4690
- Hahns Peak-Bears Ears Ranger District, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 970-870-2299
- Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District, Laramie, 307-745-2300
- Parks Ranger District, Walden, Colo., 970-723-2700
- Yampa Ranger District, Yampa, Colo., 970-638-4516
Additional resources are available on our website and social media: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
Eppson Center adding raised garden beds
Laramie Senior Wellness Gardens is building raised garden beds at the Eppson Center for Seniors in Laramie.
The center says it’s excited to add gardening to what it offers for seniors as it will improve the space and is a great physical activity.
Adding the gardens at the center is directed by Maraia Rubin, an honors student at the University of Wyoming. She’s majoring in psychology with a minor in aging.
The garden beds will be on the west side of the center near the transportation garages and will be used to grow vegetables and herbs that will be used in the Eppson Center kitchen and home-delivered meals.
A planting event is planned for 10 a.m. June 6, and all are invited to help plant seeds and seedlings.