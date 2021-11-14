WYO 130 through Snowy Range closed for season
Wyoming Highway 130 through the high country of the Snowy Range has officially closed for the season.
Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.
Also known as the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, the 12-mile section of WYO 130 tops out at more than 10,800 feet in elevation and closes annually each fall when lack of travel and deep snow accumulations make plowing the highway impractical.
The closure spans mile markers 36-48, from the Green Rock trailhead in the east to just above Ryan Park in the west.
Last year, WYO 130 first closed Nov. 10 due to wintry conditions before officially closing for the season Nov. 14. In previous years, WYO 130 closed Oct. 29 in 2019, Nov. 3 in 2018, Nov. 20 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016 and Nov. 11 in 2015. WYO 130 is one of two high-elevation highways in District 1 that close for the winter annually.
Highway 130 will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.
Cowboy Draw player wins $794,109, said he ‘knew’ it
Who would have thought that just by saying you will win the lottery, that you actually will? Well, Sergio Saenz thought it, and he was right.
Saenz and his wife, Griselda, just hit the jackpot on Wyoming’s own game, Cowboy Draw, and took home $794,109. The lucky couple was driving through Alpine after a long day of working, and stopped at KJ’s Alpine store on Oct. 28.
“I told my wife that we need to go in the store and buy some lottery tickets, because I knew we were going to win and be able to buy our dream home with that ticket,” he said.
He was right. Griselda added, “I had to listen to him. He said that we were going to win with so much confidence that I believed him, so I went into the store and bought the tickets.”
Just a couple days after purchasing their tickets, Saenz and his wife were discussing trying to purchase a new home, and he told her, “We will be buying that home with the ticket in my wallet.” That evening, Saenz checked the numbers on the WyoLotto website. He said he couldn’t believe what he saw. “I checked it again, and again and again!” he said.
After checking the ticket numerous times, Saenz called his son, Sergio Saenz Jr., and told him to come over right away. Saenz Jr. said he had just sat down to eat dinner, but his dad sounded so serious that he left his food and drove over to his parents house as fast as he could.
“He seemed so serious, I thought something must be going on. When I got there, he made me check the ticket, and it was a winner!” Saenz Jr. said.
Wyo. nursing home residents have highest COVID rates
After three months of low numbers of nursing home resident COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wyoming, things have taken a turn for the worse through the end of September and most of October, according to the latest AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard.
Wyoming’s 8.49 COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents is far and away the highest in the country and nearly double the rate of any other state in the Union. Montana has the nation’s second-highest rate at 6.94 cases per 100 residents. In all, there were 197 reported cases of COVID-19 among residents of Wyoming nursing homes from mid-September through Oct. 17. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 14,000 nursing home resident cases in the Cowboy State.
Wyoming also has the second-highest rate of nursing home resident deaths due to COVID in the nation during the four-week period running from Sept. 20 through Oct. 17, with 1.53 deaths per 100 nursing home residents (27 deaths due to COVID-19 total over the same four-week period). Montana has the nation’s highest rate at 1.72 COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents. Montana and Wyoming are the only two states in the Union with a rate higher than 0.62 nursing home resident deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Nursing home staff have not been immune from COVID-19, as illustrated by the fact 84% of nursing homes self-reported staff cases over the four-week period ending Oct. 20. Just 60.7% of nursing home staff are vaccinated in Wyoming, according to the dashboard. That is the seventh-lowest vaccination rate in the nation. The state’s ratio of 59% of nursing homes reporting a shortage of staff is the fifth-highest in the country.
State Museum to host Holiday Open House
The Wyoming State Museum will host a Holiday Open House during and after the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.
Located just one block from the parade route, the museum will open its galleries and restrooms to the public from 5:30-8 p.m., offering a rare opportunity to enjoy the museum after business hours. Visitors can enjoy free hot chocolate and apple cider, holiday music and a festive photo booth.
The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. Call 307-630-2573 for more information. Fans of the museum can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about all upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.