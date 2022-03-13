City seeks help in planning for new park
The city of Laramie will hold an in-person meeting public meeting from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4:30-6 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 1558 N. 23rd St., to get input on the development of Coughlin Pole Mountain Park located between 28th Street, Plains Street, Bath Avenue and Knadler Street.
The public is invited to participate and provide feedback and ideas for the future park.
The lot for the park is vacant land that gives little to no recreational use to the residential area. Adding a small park here is addressed in the city’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan and will provide quality-of-life increases for residents.
The park also will become valuable green space and contribute to health and wellness for the community.
Some potential amenities under consideration to be part of the park’s development are an open grass area, playgrounds for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds, adult workout stations, benches, trees, a basketball court and a shelter. Other ideas for amenities are welcome.
Questions, comments or concerns can be directed to Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer at 307-721-5304 or tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org; or Parks Manager Scott Hunter at 307-721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org.
WYDOT works to repair damaged I-80 bridge
Wyoming Department of Transportation has opened the bidding process for contract work to repair the damaged part of the Interstate 80 interchange bridge at Grand Avenue in Laramie.
Once a bid has been awarded to a bridge contractor, work is expected to begin with a goal to open the Exit 316 off-ramp “as soon as possible,” WYDOT says in a press release.
Work will primarily focus on the bridge column underneath the surface. During the repair work, interior lanes adjacent to the damaged column will be closed. WYDOT advises motorists to be prepared for potential delays, especially during peak travel hours like morning and evening commutes.
The eastbound exit ramp from I-80 will remain closed until the repair work is complete and motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.
Depending on weather, the bridge rehab is expected to be complete in early summer.
Whiting High pinches pennies for local charity
Whiting High School has raised nearly $70 for Laramie Interfaith through its “Penny War” initiative, where students competed for grades to see who could earn the most to add to the donation.
Juniors raised $24.64 to win the contest, senior raised $19.88, sophomores $15.63 and freshmen $8.30. The winning class was awarded an ice cream party.
‘Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day’ celebrations set March 26
Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission have announced three celebrations for “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on March 26.
The day of welcoming was codified in state law during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year, the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.
All Wyoming veterans not thanked adequately, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War and other veterans are invited to attend and receive the welcome and thanks from a grateful state. Military, surviving spouses of veterans and family members are also welcome to attend.
The first ceremony will commence in Green River at 8:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 28, 38 North Center St. The second ceremony will commence in Worland at 11:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 44, 129 S. Seventh St. The final ceremony of the day will commence in Gillette at 3 p.m. at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave.
The ceremonies will feature remarks by Gov. Mark Gordon; Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the adjutant general of Wyoming; Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs, and other veterans and local officials.
Receiving lines will be formed so Wyoming residents can join the effort to thank our veterans.
Wyoming communities are also encouraged to host their own celebrations to honor Wyoming veterans who may not have been thanked for their service or welcomed home.
WBCI helps fund Laramie programs
Four Laramie programs have been awarded more than $30,000 in grants from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. The grants are in addition to another $100,000 earmarked for other breast cancer projects across the state.
The local programs receiving WBCI grants are:
- Surviving and Thriving After Cancer program at Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center
- ARK Regional Services
- Wyoming Art Therapy
“The incredible services provided by these agencies meet all four of WBCI’s funding priority areas, including increasing education/awareness, early detection screening, patient navigation services and supporting breast cancer survivors,” said WBCI grants liason Bobbi Barrasso. “We encourage the community to reach out to these agencies to learn more about the services they are providing.”
Local program helps victims of crimes
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s SANE Program has been recognized for successfully completing an on-site compliance visit with the Wyoming Division of Victim Services.
The program was found to be in substantial compliance with state rules for operating a victim services program, according to a press release announcing the recognition. Such a finding is required for the hospital’s program to continue to receive DVS money.
The local SANE Program is funded in part with state and federal money and serves victims of crimes.
For more information about the program, call coordinator Erin Rumsey at 307-755-4417.
LCCC to get $2.3 million for workforce training center
The Economic Development Administration announced this week it is awarding a $2.3 million grant to Laramie County Community College to purchase equipment for its new Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center.
This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.
This grant will provide equipment to allow LCCC to broaden its education and training offerings to produce a skilled workforce in the advanced manufacturing industry. This EDA project will be matched with $578,449 in local funds and is expected to create 2,237 jobs.
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs, according to a news release.