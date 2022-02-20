Wyoming Humanities gives $45K for local groups
Albany County agencies have been awarded $45,000 from Wyoming Humanities, part of more than $400,000 the organization has pledge across the state.
Local recipients include:
- Albany County Public Library Foundation: $17,500
- Albany County Public Library: $10,000
- Friends of the Albany County Public Library: $7,500
- Relative Theatrics: $5,000
- University of Wyoming Honors College: $5,000
City phones to be out for 15 minutes Tuesday
A planned outage for the phone system at the city of Laramie offices will begin at noon and is expected to be done by 12:15 p.m.
The 15-minute down time is needed for the city’s telephone vendor to make needed changes to the system. During this time, people calling the city may have their calls go unanswered or get a busy signal.
The outage will not affect 911 or police non-emergency dispatch calls.
School fundraiser a sweet deal for LAWS
A Valentin’s Day fundraiser put on by the Indian Paintbrush Elementary School Student Council raised $575 for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
The student council raised the money though a candy-gram fundraiser where students could buy a candy-gram of assorted candies for $1 and have them delivered anonymously.
Commissioners accepting scholarship applications
The Albany County Commissioners will award four scholarships that give $500 per semester to the University of Wyoming or any in-state community college.
Three Initial Scholarships will be awarded to an Albany County high school graduate in the spring. Applications are available in the counseling offices of Laramie High School, Whiting Alternative High School and Rock River School and are due to the Albany County Clerk’s Office by April 13.
One Renewal Scholarship also will be awarded based on scholastic record to a local higher education student. Applications are available at the Clerk’s Office and due by May 13.
Poster contest marks World Water Day
Artists and creative people of all ages are invited to enter the Albany County Clean Water Advocates poster contest to celebrate World Water Day, which is March 22.
This year’s World Water Day theme is “Making the Invisible Visible” and focuses on groundwater. Part of Laramie’s drinking water supply comes from groundwater that makes its way into the Casper Aquifer.
Deadline to submit and entry is March 15 and Nu2u Consignment Shop near downtown Laramie.
All age groups are invited to submit an 18-inch by 24-inch poster in any media. Prizes will be awarded for first place ($100), second place ($75) and third place ($50). Winning posters will be displayed in the Albany County Courthouse.
For more information and rules, visit albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org.
Albany CattleWomen offers scholarship
The Albany County CattleWomen will award seven Cow-Belle Scholarships this year of $2,000 each.
Applicants must be Albany County residents or live in the Laramie trade area and plan to attend an accredited institution of higher learning. One scholarship will be awarded to an Albany County CattleWoman or a relative of a member.
For more information and to apply, visit the group’s website at wyaccw.com.
Ivinson named Top 100 hospital again
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has been named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. It’s the fifth consecutive year the Laramie hospital has made the list.
The list recognizes outstanding performance for rural hospitals in the United States and measures performance across multiple areas, including patient outcomes, operations and finance. Ivinson has been a top performer in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes and increasing patient satisfaction.