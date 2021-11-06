State Parks waives fees for military veterans on Veterans Day
As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” programming, which honors military veterans, day use/entrance fees will be waived on Nov. 11 for military veterans.
All veterans with proof of their veteran status can enter any Wyoming state park and/or historic site free of charge. This applies to day-use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid.
Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as a person who served in active military, naval or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. This does not include active-duty military personnel.
For more information, call Wyoming State Parks at 307-777-6323.
Barrasso introduces legislation to protect taxpayers from failed energy policies
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso. R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, introduced the Energy Accountability Act.
This legislation will prohibit borrowers that have previously defaulted on a Department of Energy loan from applying for another loan through DOE’s Loan Programs Office, according to a news release.
“The Energy Accountability Act will help protect taxpayers from green energy boondoggles,” Barrasso said in the release. “It is commonsense legislation to avoid failed companies from wasting even more taxpayer money. Instead of investing in unsuccessful green energy companies, the Biden administration should end its war on American energy. Taxpayer funded green gambles have done little to jump-start job growth. We should prioritize protecting energy jobs that spur real economic development.”
On May 5, Barrasso released a report titled “The Solyndra Syndrome & the Green Stimulus Delusion.” The report examines the striking parallels between the failed green energy stimulus policies of the Obama administration and the policy priorities of the Biden administration, according to the release.
BLM in Wyoming proposes to offer 195 parcels oil and gas lease sale
CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office plans to offer 195 parcels totaling about 179,001 acres in an oil and gas lease land for sale in the first quarter of calendar year 2022.
BLM held a scoping period to solicit input on 459 parcels initially proposed for the deferred BLM Wyoming March and June 2021 oil and gas lease sales. Based on that input and subsequent environmental review, officials have decided to carry forward 195 of those proposed parcels.
The recently completed public scoping and preparations for the planned lease sale comply with a district court’s preliminary injunction. That injunction, issued over the summer and pending appeal, directs the federal onshore oil and gas leasing program to continue while under ongoing review. After evaluating scoping comments and conducting internal analysis, including consideration of protecting greater sage-grouse habitat, BLM Wyoming plans to defer more than 260 parcels containing approximately 382,882 acres in Priority Habitat Management Areas (PHMA), which BLM is analyzing in the Modified Proposed Action in the EA and will continue to evaluate based on ongoing public comment and internal review.
With public scoping now completed, the BLM will consider public comments on the analysis as it completes an environmental assessment looking at each parcel. The BLM reviews the proposed parcels to determine that leasing each of them will conform to all applicable policies and land use plans. All parcels will include appropriate protections and stipulations, such as seasonal timing limitations and controlled surface use to protect sage-grouse habitat and other important natural resources.
Monday kicked off a 30-day public comment period on the lease sale’s environmental assessment. To provide feedback or learn more about the proposal, visit https://tinyurl.com/blmwyoleasesale2022spring.
Lummis works to keep essential workers from being fired due to vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and colleagues this week to introduce the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act.
The bill would prevent essential workers from being fired due to President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate.
“From the earliest days of the pandemic, our front-line workers and first responders in Wyoming put themselves in harm’s way to respond to emergencies, to keep essential goods stocked and to care for the sick in our communities,” Lummis said in a news release. “We should be celebrating their heroism, not punishing them for exercising their individual health freedoms. I’m proud to defend their rights and fight the Biden administration’s mandate.”
At a time when Wyoming businesses are struggling to hire employees, and essential services like hospitals, airlines, trucking companies and grocery stores are desperate for workers, the president’s mandate may result in the firing of countless essential employees, Lummis said in the release. The Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act would prevent that.
Lummis joined Blackburn; Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Mike Braun, R-Indiana; Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in introducing the legislation.
Gasoline prices edge up slightly in past week
Gasoline prices have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.43 Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.02.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 on Monday. The national average is up 19.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Medals available for Wyoming’s Korean War veterans
The Wyoming Veterans Commission is coordinating the application process and presentation of the Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals for Wyoming Korean War veterans who have not yet received the medal.
The commemorative medal is presented as an expression of appreciation from the Republic of Korea government. Initially presented to those Korean War veterans who returned to South Korea through the Revisit Program, the honor has since expanded to veterans who can no longer travel to Korea.
The Veterans Commission will coordinate with the Republic of Korea Consular General’s office in San Francisco for the presentation of the medals.
Veterans, or their family members, should complete the application form, which is available online at http://wvc.wyo.gov. Qualifying dates of service are from June 25, 1950, through July 27, 1953. The veteran did not have to serve in Korea to be eligible. A copy of separation documents, typically the DD-214 form, will need to be submitted with the application to validate service during the Korean War.
The deadline for applications is Nov. 5. The presentation of the medals will be on Nov. 15 in Cheyenne. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and take place in the Ceremonial Room at the state Capitol.
The commemorative medal may be presented posthumously. Next of kin, such as a spouse or child, may apply for the medal on behalf of a deceased veteran. Call 307-777-8152 for more information.