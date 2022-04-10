...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
LPD seeks dog that bit personLaramie police are searching for a dog that bit a person this past week.
Someone was bitten by a pit bull or boxer mix Monday afternoon, the Laramie Police Department says in a press release. The bit happened in the area of Sheridan and 13th streets.
The dog was roaming free and did not appear to have a collar, the PD reports. Locating the dog is important for rabies monitoring and vaccination verification.
If this is your dog or you have information about where this dog may be, police ask you to call the department’s Animal Control Unit at 307-721-5385 or the non-emergency dispatch line t 307-721-2526 and reference case No. 22-5272.
Animal Control reminds residents that animal bits can expose people to rabies and that all animal bites must be reported immediately.
Government exercises rights on North Platte waterMultiple years of drought have depleted reservoir storage and carryover to the point of the state initiating its priority on water rights diverting the research from the North Platte River and its tributaries upstream of Pathfinder Reservoir.
The North Platte River has been impacted by multiple years of drought that, combined with below average snowpack, shows April storage and runoff forecasts of about less than 1 million acre feet for the reaches of the river subject to administration. This is well below the 1.1 million acre-foot trigger to prompt a call on the water rights held by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
“The immediate effects of the priority administration would mainly affect those junior priority water rights held by some municipalities and industries and storage reservoirs that may divert or store water,” according to a press release announcing the move. “Letters have been sent to the municipalities and industries that may be affected by these administration activities.
“The letters inform the entities to review their water rights portfolio and determine if the water demand of their community will exceed their reliable water supply for the upcoming year.”