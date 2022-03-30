UW Board of Trustees elects new officers
Cheyenne attorney John McKinley has been named chairman of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees effective May 1.
McKinley, who served as the board’s vice chairman for the past two years, will take the gavel from Jeff Marsh of Torrington.
McKinley first was appointed as a trustee by Gov. Matt Mead in 2015 and reappointed by Gov. Mark Gordon in 2021.
Kermit Brown of Laramie also has been elected vice chairman; Michelle Sullivan of Sheridan was elected treasurer; and Laura Schmid-Pizzato of Rock Springs was elected secretary.
Appointed by the governor with consent of the Wyoming State Senate, the UW Board of Trustees consists of 12 members appointed to staggered six-year terms. As the institution’s governing body, the trustees have a broad range of responsibilities, including major policy, governance and budgetary matters affecting the university.
Senior Companion Program needs companions
The Senior Companion Program, a nonprofit agency sponsored by Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc., is in need of more people 55 and older to serve as senior companions.
Seniors may earn a nontaxable monthly stipend of approximately $350 to $400 for friendly visiting, respite for caregivers and other free supportive services to homebound, disabled, lonely or frail elderly persons around Wyoming.
Companions must be caring individuals who can commit to five to 20 hours per weeks. Veterans are encouraged to apply.
If interested, contact Nita at 307-634-1010.
WCW taking nominations for Woman Entrepreneur Award
The Wyoming Council for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding female entrepreneurs across the Cowboy State for recognition with the annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.
“The impact of female entrepreneurs across the state of Wyoming is tremendous,” Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women, said in a news release. “Starting and maintaining a small business requires tremendous courage and a belief in self that the Wyoming Council for Women celebrates. We encourage women entrepreneurs, as well as their families, friends and colleagues, to submit a nomination so we can recognize and celebrate the amazing Wyoming women helping to drive our local economies.”
Nomination forms are now available at www.wyomingwomenscouncil.org. Nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has operated continuously for at least three years. Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual.
Along with recognition on the WCW website and social media and statewide media outlets, the award will be provided at a recognition ceremony in the recipient’s business location city. The deadline for 2022 nominations is April 30.
For questions about the award, contact WCW Chair Jennifer Wilmetti at Jennifer.wilmetti@wyoboards.gov.