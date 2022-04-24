Water main work on 3rd Street continues
Beginning Tuesday, 3rd Street in Laramie will be closed from Flint to Harney streets with only two lanes open on the east side of the road between Harney to Shield Street.
The reason for the closure is continued work by the city for a water line replacement.
Traffic will be detoured to 4th Street and two entrances to the Gateway Plaza will be maintained at all times.
After the water main work, 3rd Street north of Harney will be paved and opened fully, while closures will continue south of Harney. The rolling closures will continue about three blocks at a time.
The project will continue south through Sheridan Street throughout the summer and until complete, which is estimated to be around Oct. 31.
The city will provide updates throughout the summer as sections of 3rd Street are closed and re-opened.
For more information or to comment, contact the city at engineering@cityoflaramie.org or 307-721-5250.
First-of-its-kind tourism summit set for Centennial Valley
The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality (WORTH) initiative at the University of Wyoming will co-host a Centennial Valley Tourism Summit on Wednesday with Visit Laramie and the Albany County Tourism Board.
The primary purposes of the summit are to provide tourism-related businesses in the Centennial Valley with updates from key stakeholders and to gather information on how UW and WORTH can support Centennial Valley tourism-related businesses.
Key stakeholders presenting will be Visit Laramie and the Albany County Tourism Board, the U.S. Forest Service’s Laramie Ranger District, the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation.
The summit is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Trading Post in Centennial.
“Our hope is that local business owners and stakeholders will gain a broad understanding of what is happening in the greater Centennial Valley this upcoming season and information they can use to inform their guests and operations,” said WORTH Director Dan McCoy. “Furthermore, we (UW) hope to learn how we can better support the tourism industry through WORTH.”
WORTH kicked off in March with money from Gov. Mark Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership and is piloting the summit as a possible future model for others statewide to support the tourism industry.
For more information, call McCoy at 307-766-5009 or email dan.mccoy@uwyo.edu.
WyoTech, Penske team up to brand education space
WyoTech and Penske Truck Leasing recently held a dedication ceremony in Laramie to brand a diesel training classroom.
The classroom will be used for hands-on diesel technology training, introducing students to skills in areas like as diagnostics, fuel and engine exhaust systems, maintenance and repair, industry certifications and career opportunities.
Penske has hired more than 280 WyoTech graduates over the past 10 years to work as technicians in its regional operations.
"WyoTech is proud to support Penske in delivering entry-level technicians to meet the needs of Penske's job openings," said Shawn Nunley, vice president of training at WyoTech. "The partnership we have with Penske provides a pathway for career opportunities after our students' nine months of training at WyoTech.
“Having a classroom branded with the Penske name is aspirational for our students while they are here — a reminder to show up and work hard for the opportunity to work at a company like Penske. We love to see our graduates land with great employers."
"Diesel technicians are vital to Penske and the entire industry," said Fred Haddad, area vice president of Penske Truck Leasing. "The technicians graduating from WyoTech, and that subsequently get hired to work in trucking, maintain vehicle uptime and supply chain efficiency."
New podiatrist has long considered Laramie home
Ivinson Medical Group has added a home-grown podiatrist to its list of practitioners at the group’s surgical clinic.
Dr. Dusty Christensen specializes is foot and ankle surgery and will offer podiatry services for a wide range of foot and ankle concerns. He has special interest in foot and ankle reconstructive surgery, total ankle replacement, ankle arthroscopy and sports injuries.
“I believe in an informative model of patient care,” Dr. Christensen said. “I want my patients to leave feeling educated and empowered about their specific health care journey and feel as though they were the only patient I saw that day.”
Although originally from Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, Laramie is home. He grew up here while his mother pursued her undergraduate and doctorate degrees at the University of Wyoming.
Workshops provide valuable business lessons for artists
The Wyoming Arts Council is partnering with classical flutist and entrepreneur Nicole Riner to host a series of workshops focused on business skills for artists.
- From 5:30-7 p.m. May 25, Riner will host a portfolio kit workshop at the University of Wyoming Art Museum in Laramie. In this interactive workshop, participants will build a solid, usable portfolio they can pull out and tweak as needed that allows them to be ready for sudden opportunities.
- From 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 15, she’ll host a funding workshop, also at the UW Art Museum. This workshop aims to take what participants already do and spark creative thinking about how to get the work done without having to go to the same funding sources over and over. They’ll learn traditional and contemporary funding models.
Both workshops are a suggested cost of $10 or pay what you can and are open to artists of all mediums. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/3epvaj3j. Each workshop is limited to a maximum of 25 participants.
The workshops are a pilot for what the WAC hopes to expand in the near future.
For more information, contact Taylor Craig at 307-274-6673 or taylor.craig@wyo.gov.