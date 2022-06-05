City announces 9th Street closure
Starting Monday, 9th Street between Harney and Shield streets will be closed to begin the second phase of reconstruction work on 9th.
The project includes reconstruction of the road, concrete improvements and limited adjustments to utility infrastructure.
Look for detour signs directing traffic around the area.
For information about all city of Laramie road construction projects, visit https://tinyurl.com/3vs5c2z5.
Friday events highlight Pride Month at UW
Free public events each Friday in June celebrate Pride Month on the University of Wyoming campus. Dubbed “Pride-Yays,” the events are organized and sponsored by a host of groups and entities and are open for all.
Along with the weekly Pride Month activities, the outdoor lights at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway center will be illuminated with either the LBGTQ progressive colors or the transgender flag colors. UW Institutional Marketing also has created UW Pride emblems and logos.
The logos are available by emailing uwma@uwyo.edu or download at https://tinyurl.com/mry93nsn.
Upcoming Pride-Yays events include:
- Friday: 8 p.m., “Pride Movie in the Park,” West Fraternity Mall facing 15th Street.
- June 17: 7-8 p.m., “Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil,” Simpson Plaza at the Wyoming Union’s west entrance. Post-event reflections at UW Rainbow Resource Center, Room 106 of the Wyoming Union or St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St.
- June 24: “Queer and Ally Training,” 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., participation limited, email twolfgan@uwyo.edu to register.
For more local Pride Month activities, follow Laramie PrideFest on Facebook or Instagram @laramiepridefest, or visit laramiepridefest.com.
Champion drum and bugle corps to present free show
University of Wyoming is the preseason home to the Blue Devils, one of the most decorated drum and bugle corps in Drum Corps International.
The competitive marching band and drumline is spending three weeks practicing for its summer competition season at UW. Through June 18, the group will practice at War Memorial Stadium from about 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can be heard for blocks away surrounding the campus.
Since 1975, the Blue Devils have placed no lower than fifth in the nation in DCI competition, and have finished either first or second the past 13 seasons (pre-pandemic) and are the reigning champions.
As a thank-you to the community, the Blue Devils will host a free public performance of the drum and bugle corps’ competition show at War Memorial Stadium on June 18.
Director Patrick Seidling recommends spectators arrive early, with a pre-show happing about 8-8:30 p.m. with the show at 9.
For more information, visit bluedevils.org.
Wheeler named VP of Partner Services for Ivinson
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has announced Sagan Wheeler, MHA, as its new vice president of Partner Services.
Wheeler has been part of the Ivinson team since 2016. She started in human resources and has held leadership roles in other departments and helped support several initiatives, the hospital says in a press release.
“Sagan is a valued member of our senior leadership team, contributing fresh perspective and a firm grasp of Ivinson’s commitments and promise to our community, said Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus.
Before working for the hospital, Wheeler coordinated and facilitated leadership programs at the University of Wyoming.
Laramie Woman’s Club recognizes students, teachers
A group of talented local youth was recognized at the recent year-end convention for the Laramie Woman’s Club. They include:
- Indian Paintbrush Elementary: Instructor Parker Wolverton and students Vivian Le Beau and Addison Todd
- Laramie Junior High: Instructor Abi Paytoe Gbayee and students Jovell Stender, William Harris, Andrew Woodhouse, Grayce Heck and Dylan Keeven
- Snowy Range Academy: Instructor Haley Stebbins and students Breanna Huston, Kavaya Thapa, Hanne Lesley, Asher Ennist, Danika Guyer, Lettie Newman, Reuben Gordon and Albert Ying.
- Spring Creek Elementary: Instructor Jordan Sauer and students Aaliyah Rodriguez and Elizabeth Houghton
- Whiting High: Instructor Rebecca Slaughter and students Emily June Cantrell, Logan Pennock Jessica Campbell and Aleix McKinney
Small business workshop offers pandemic strategies
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drastically change local, national and global economies, many are left with one question: What’s next?
Finding and answer to this question is especially important for small business owners. Shoppers have changed how they consume products and services and how they determine which businesses to support.
To continue to thrive, business owners need to be sure of their next steps and how they can fit into the economic landscape of a post-pandemic economy.
That’s the subject of an upcoming virtual Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network webinar titled “Finding Your Competitive Advantage in a Post-COVID Economy.”
The daylong June 30 seminar will feature three breakout sessions:
- 10-11 a.m.: How a remarkable customer experience can be your best sales and marketing strategy.
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Wyoming SBDC advisor panel Q&A: What worked for Wyoming business owners during the pandemic?
- 2-3 p.m.: A guide for retail renewal requires “secret sauce.”
The workshops are free to attend. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2s3pm29u.