City is looking for a few good young people
The city of Laramie is accepting applications through May 20 for the Laramie Youth Council.
Prospective members must be ages 14-19 and attend school and/or live in Albany County.
The group meets monthly or as needed and works to create awareness and involvement of youth in local government, community service and relevant issues facing today’s young people.
For more information or an application, visit cityoflaramie.org/youthcouncil. Complete applications may be emailed to clerk@cityoflaramie.org.
Local Legion post seeks scholarship applications
American Legion Post 14 in Laramie will award a $1,500 scholarship ($750 oer semester) to an Albany County Class of 2022 high school graduate who plans to attend an institute of higher learning in the country.
Application letters must include a brief summary of high school grades and activities, name of institution planning to attend, future goals and the student’s financial need.
Please send application letters by May 27 to Jimm Ohrmund, scholarship chairperson, P.O. Box 2187, Laramie, WY 82073.
For more information, call 307-399-1341.
Territorial Prison site hosts pair of exhibits
A pair of Wyoming State Park traveling exhibits, titled “Empire” and “Howdy,” are on display at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie through Oct. 1.
The exhibit “Empire” chronicles the history of Wyoming Exodusters, or African American settlers who moved west in the decades following the Civil War.
“Howdy” consists of a series of period postcards depicting Wyoming scenes. The exhibit considers the postcard as a communication device and advertiser of Wyoming’s natural and cultural landscape. Color and black-and-white images illustrate how postcards have promoted Wyoming as a “vacation dreamland” and a “wonderland of the West.”
For more information, contact Renee Slider and renee.slider@wyo.gov or 307-745-6161.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison is located at 975 Snowy Range Road in Laramie.
Strike up the Municipal Band for a summer of music
The Laramie Municipal Band is back for a new season with weekly family friendly concerts Wednesdays at Washington Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 29.
Sponsored by the city of Laramie, the band also will perform at the same time July 13, 20 and 27, as well as from 10 a.m. to noon July 4 at the Freedom Has a Birthday event.
The concerts are free and held at the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell in Washington Park at the intersection of 18th and Sheridan streets.
Be part of Laramie’s birthday party for the USA
Registration is open for the popular Freedom has a Birthday event in Laramie on July 4.
Anyone who would like to host a booth or serve concessions at the Independence Day celebration, which runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is encouraged to register as soon as possible at cityoflaramie.org/freedom. Spaces are limited and will quickly reach capacity.
This fun-filled day will include a performance by the Laramie Municipal Band, free activities for the kids, two performance stages, more than 100 exhibitors and 13 food vendors. Also highlighting the day is the popular hose-down by the Laramie Fire Department (weather permitting).
For more information, email fhab@cityoflaramie.org.