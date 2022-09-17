Learn about other cultures through free classes
A series of nonformal language classes are available free via Zoom, presented by the World Language Culture Program at the University of Wyoming.
The volunteer and service-learning program offers free language and culture sessions to the UW community and others interested throughout the state.
The languages and cultures included are Arabic (Algerian, Sudanese and Egyptian), Armenian, Egyptian, French, German, Hebrew, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Philippine (Tagalog), Russian, Sinhala, Spanish (Mexican and Argentinian), Turkish and Uzbek.
The sessions began this week and run through Dec. 10.
Classes will be offered virtually throughout the day and early evening, generally once a week. To view the schedule or to register for a class, visit uwyo.edu/wlcp/index.html. The schedule also can be found on Facebook.
An expectedly unexpected start for UW Symphony season
One of the most anticipated days of the year for music lovers in Laramie is fast approaching next week with opening night for the University of Wyoming Symphony.
The ensemble will kick off its season, with the theme “Expect the Unexpected,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
August Ramos is the evening’s featured soloist as UWSO Music Director Michael Griffith begins his 34th year on the podium.
The main work for the evening will be all four movements of Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” which encapsulates the theme with the first movements most will find familiar with the later ones, which are almost never performed.
Another unexpected element will be the inclusion of a double bass, an instrument so large a musician must stand or sit on a tall stool to play it. And even more unexpected is the double bass as a solo instrument.
For tickets call 307-766-6666 or visit the box offices at the Buchanan Center for UW Student Union.
Albany County Library to host bestselling author
The Albany County Public Library will host Kali Fajardo-Anstine, bestselling author of “Woman of Light” and “Sabrina and Corina,” for an engaging book talk Sept. 30.
Fajardo-Anstine is a finalist for the National Book Award, the PEN/Bingham Prize, The Story Prize and winner of an American Book Award. She is the 2021 recipient of the Metcalf Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Her work has been honored with the Denver Mayor’s Award for Global Impact in the Arts and the Mountains and Plains Independent Booksellers Association Reading the West Award.
She earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Wyoming and has lived across the country, from Durango, Colorado, to Key West, Florida. She is the 2022-23 Endowed Chair in Creative Writing at Texas State University.
As an intersectional Chicana feminist with roots in Indigenous, Latina and Filipino cultures, Kali Fajardo-Anstine focuses strongly on mixed identity in her work. She will discuss the nature of claiming one’s identity, whether that be racial, familial, economic or social.
All are invited to the library’s main branch, 310 S. 8th St., to attend the talk and Q&A from 6:30-7:30 p.m., a book signing at 7:30 and reception from 8-9.
Fajardo-Anstine’s visit is sponsored by the Albany County Public Library Foundation.
Decorate a bra for breast cancer awareness
Kick of Breast Cancer Awareness month with the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s second annual Bras with a Cause event.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Roxie’s on Grand, 221 E. Grand Ave., participants are encouraged to decorate a bra. Tickets are $30 and includes entry for a decorated undergarment. Register your bra on the event website and encourage your friends, family and coworkers to vote. At $1 per vote, all the money goes to fighting breast cancer in Wyoming.
Breast cancer survivors can attend at no cost.
Businesses and organizations can sponsor a table, which includes recognition throughout the event, a bottle of wine and free entry and drink tickets. Participants also can enjoy a silent auction and food.
For more information, to donate or sign up to decorate a bra, visit wyomingbreastcancer.org.