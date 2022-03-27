First Flavor Fest at local restaurants this week
The first Laramie International Flavor Festival is set to kick off this week at participating downtown restaurants.
Organized by Laramie Main Street Association Volunteers, the festival is the result of a series of collaborations and conversations to introduce locals to international flavors and diverse culinary influences.
Overall, 20 participating restaurants will feature an international menu item inspired by more than 80 international community members and students from more than 40 nations. These specials will appear on their menus throughout the week, Monday through Sunday.
For a list of participating restaurants, featured dishes and associated events, visit laramiemainstreet.org/international-flavor-festival or email flavorfestival@laramiemainstreet.org.
Science meets art in UW exhibit
The University of Wyoming Berry Center is hosting an exhibit titled “Art From Earth” by Science Loves Art, a local-based effort that’s wrapping up its final year of a $20 million five-year National Science Foundation grant.
René Williams, Science Lives Art founder and owner of 4th Street Studios in downtown Laramie, is the artist on the grant, which she said also is the inspiration for this exhibit.
The exhibit runs Friday through May 27. View an online exhibition at sciencelovesart.org or renewilliamsart.com.
There will be an opening reception from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.
City wants plastic bags for pet waste stations
People can recycle their used plastic grocery bags by giving them to the city of Laramie Parks Division.
The bags will be used at the city’s dog waste stations at local parks. If you have a stockpile of single-use bags, this is a chance to give them a second use.
Bags can be dropped off at the Parks Division shop at 1052 N. 5th St. (west side of LaBonte Park). There is a lidded can with a sign on it at the front door where people can deposit the donated bags.
For more information, contact Parks Manager Scott Hunter at 307-721-5257 or shunter@cityoflaramie.org or Parks Crew Supervisor Mike Malloy at 307-721-5266 or mmalloy@cityoflaramie.org.
WYCF pledges more than $1M to nonprofits
The Laramie-based Wyoming Community Foundation has recently awarded more than $1 million to nonprofits across the state as part of its competitive grant cycle.
This includes more than $200,000 the agency gave to support a variety of charitable efforts and groups, including:
Wyoming Equality, which will use the money to train staff for its Wyoming Equality Healthcare Access Project.
Second Chance Ministries in Gillette for support its mission to provide emergency and short-term re-entry assistance to people recently released from incarceration, substance abuse treatment and after-care programs.
Since it was established more than 30 years ago, WYCF has given more than $78 million in grants. Its next grand application deadline is June 15.
For more information, email Allison@wycf.org.
City encourages recycling, says treat glass as trash
The city of Laramie is reminding residents that glass is recyclable and is accepted free at the Landfill/Recycling Center.
But glass can’t be recycled if people put it in their regular recycling carts, those blue-lidded bins. Glass in the cart will be treated as trash because it can break in the collection truck and shards become embedded in cardboard and paper.
However, glass can be recycled if taken to the recycling center; otherwise, treat it as trash, the city says.
For more information, download the Laramie Waste and Recycling app or visit cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.
Nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 omicron variant
Wyoming saw large increases in its numbers of nursing home residents and nursing home staff who were infected by COVID-19 in the four-week period ending Feb. 20, according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard.
Wyoming’s rate of 23.10 cases of COVID-19 among nursing home staff in that four-week period was second highest in the nation and the highest among the contiguous 48 states. That rate was a large increase from the previous month’s 15.7%. The 23.10 staff cases per 100 nursing home residents (429 total cases) was a new high for the number of staff cases in Wyoming.
In the same time period, there were 0.75 COVID-19 deaths (14 total) per 100 nursing home residents, the third-highest rate in the nation. That is up from the 0.11 nursing home residents per 100 who were reported as COVID-19 positive on Jan. 23. Nationally, more than 4,000 nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in this four-week period; however, the death rate remains lower than at any time in 2020 before vaccines were available.
Only four states had higher rates of nursing home resident cases than Wyoming’s 12.5 per 100 residents (233 cases) over that same period of time. West Virginia had the nation’s highest COVID-19 rate among nursing home residents at 16.3 cases per 100 residents.