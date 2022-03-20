Locals announced as water poster winners
Albany County Clean Water Advocates has announced the winners of its World Water Day Poster Contest. They are:
- First place: Aiyana Miller, $100
- Second place: Abram Brown, $75
- Third place: Ethan Brown, $50
- Honorable mention: Addalynn Brown, $25
World Water Day is Tuesday, and this year’s focus is groundwater with the theme “Making the Invisible Visible.”
Moose bazaar set for April 2
Women of the Moose will host a Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at the lodge, 409 S. 3rd St.
Tables are available for $25 and concessions will be open.
Anyone interested in reserving a table can email shutton@uwoy.edu for a vendor application or stop by the lodge during business hours.
The bazaar is expected to feature a variety of products in time for Easter and will be an opportunity to see old friends and make new ones.
Get your ballet on at UW this spring
The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra joins the Department of Theatre and Dance to produce a pair of fully-staged ballets from the repertoire of Sergei Diaghilev’s groundbreaking “Ballets Russes” and “Afternoon of a Faun” composed by Claude Debussy, and “Petrushka” composed by Igor Stravinsky.
The production begins at 7:30 p.m. March 29 through April 2 and at 2 p.m. April 3 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $16 for the general public, $13 for seniors and $8 for students. Call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
Program improves memory through artwork
“Stitching the Past Together” is an eight-week program for older adults at the Albany County Public Library.
Those in the class will learn the art of memory-based storytelling through a variety of beading techniques like peyote stitch and netting during this free course.
The culmination of the skills will be a final work of art and exhibition based on a specific memory or the interpretation of a memory.
The class is open to all, although preference is given to people age 55 and older. Accommodations available for those of all dexterity levels.
The class meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays on April 7 through May 26 in the library’s large meeting room
Register online at acplwy.org under the “Stitching the Past Together” link or contact the circulation desk for over-the-phone registration.
City seeks volunteers for boards, commissions
The city of Laramie is accepting applications to fill openings on a variety of local boards and commissions.
Volunteer opportunities are available on the Board of Health, Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals, Environmental Safety Committee and Traffic Safety Commission.
For more information, visit cityoflaramie.org/873/Boards-Commissions.
Indigenous series wins Wyoming Humanities grant
The Albany County Public Library’s Indigenous Words book club and creative writing series has been awarded a $2,000 Wyoming Humanities Spark Grant for the first quarter of 2022.
The grant recognizes the goal of Indigenous Words to instill that storytelling is an important cultural element in many indigenous communities.
The series features three fiction works by indigenous writers that are used to highlight different worldviews and identities. Discussions are moderated by a University of Wyoming creative writing student and includes writing prompts and sharing.
Event will bring out ‘The Good in All of Us’
Laramie Interfaith invites the community for a night of fun, trivia and mini-games at its “The Good in All of Us” fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. April 8 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St.
The event will include a silent auction with all money raised going directly to Laramie Interfaith clients to continue providing housing assistance and a free food pantry to the Albany County community.
Local businesses have donated items for the auction/
Those who think they know it all (or at least enough) can sign up for a trivia contest in teams of up to five members for $100 per team. Individual tickets also are available for $25.
To register or donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/29f4npay.
Mobile Black history museum to visit Laramie
Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, founder and curator of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, will be in Laramie at the invitation of The Black Studies Center at the University of Wyoming as a scholar in residence March 21 through April 1.
The Albany County Public Library also will host the Black History 101 Mobile Museum from noon to 7:30 p.m. March 22 in the large meeting room. A reception will precede the exhibit at 6 p.m. and Dr. el-Hakim will give a presentation at 6:30.
Visit blackhistorymobilemuseum.com for more information.
Wyo suicide effort expands its reach
Wyoming LifeLine, a program that operates in cooperation with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, is expanding its services to reach more Cowboy State residents in crisis.
Wyoming LifeLine has expanded its hours of operations from weekdays only to every day, including weekends. By providing a fellow Wyoming resident on the other end of the line often helps someone who needs a reassuring voice.
“Callers have a sense of relief when they realize they are speaking with someone else in Wyoming who understands the unique challenges of living in our rural state,” said WYLL Executive Director Ralph Nieder-Westermann.
Grants from Vibrant, which operations the national hotline, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration have made the expansion of services possible.
Coverage will remain from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, which means Wyoming residents who call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-8255 — will be routed to WYLL.
Calls between 4 p.m. and midnight will be routed to the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper, while those made from midnight to 4 a.m. will be handled by the national center.
In the last quarter, the WYLL fielded 55 calls per month from 17 of the state’s 23 counties.