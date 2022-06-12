LHS grad a finalist for Milward Simpson Award
A recent Laramie High School graduate has been named a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award, which recognizes the outstanding male and female high school seniors in Wyoming.
Alexis Stucky is one of five female finalists for this year’s award.
The award is named for one of the state’s greatest athletes, Milward Simpson, who was a captain for the University of Wyoming football, basketball and baseball teams and was a varsity letter-winner in each from 1917-21.
He turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School and was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 1996.
Sign up now for 2022 Albany County Ranch Tour
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour will is set for July 16, a public event hosted by an informative tour guide.
The tour is free, but Gray Line Travel Coaches also will be available at $35 a person and box lunches offered for $15 each.
Meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site at 8 a.m. for light refreshments and tour information. Bring chairs, as none will be provided, sunscreen and/or mosquito repellent, plus good walking shoes.
Reservations and payment arrangements must be made by July 8 by calling Sandra Eike at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 307-745-5116.
For more information, visit wyaccw.com.
Open house launches new series of stress relief clinics
Wyoming Free Stress Relief Clinics, a nonprofit founded in 2018, is hosting an open house at the Albany County Public Library from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday to launch an ongoing weekly clinic.
In the first half of this week’s program, experience a group ear acupuncture treatment, the hallmark of the free community clinics. In the second half will be a screening of the documentary “Dope is Death,” which tells the story of the discovery and development of ear acupuncture as a tool for community healing and recovery.
As the name of the nonprofit indicates, the ear acupuncture protocol can reduce stress. Its other benefits include better and deeper sleep, reducing anxiety and lifting depression, and reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms related to drugs, alcohol and tobacco use.
For more information, contact Sara Bursac at sarabursac@gmail.com or 573-673-0062.
Local Wyogives group plans 24-hour event
The Albany County Wyogives Collaborative will participate in a statewide 24-hour online fundraising effort, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
The event is designed to bring the state together to raise money and awareness for Wyoming nonprofits.
In Albany County, the local group will gather at 5 p.m. June 15 in front of Bond’s for a photo to promote the event and will hold a street fair July 14 on 2nd Street between Custer and Garfield streets in downtown Laramie.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc38wwk.
Ivinson CEO named a top community administrator
Ivinson Memorial Hospital CEO Doug Faus has been named by the publication Becker’s Healthcare as one of 83 Community Hospital CEOs to Know in 2022.
After accepting nominations for the list, the publication considered leaders who are making a positive impact on their organizations, according to an Ivinson press release.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has been named a Top 100 Rural Community Hospitals for five straight years and was ranked in the top 20 twice under Faus’ leadership.
He’s also president of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.