Boomerang Writer
Laramie County Community College’s local campus could go through some big changes in the coming years.
Budget cuts and lower enrollment have prompted LCCC officials to consider new approaches that will keep the Albany County Campus financially stable while serving the educational needs of the community.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer discussed possible future scenarios for the college during a Tuesday work session with Laramie City Council members and the Albany County Board of Commissioners.
While the future is unclear, what is clear is that a 35% drop in enrollment, along with less state and local money, means business as usual isn’t an option.
Schaffer explained that the facility’s budget comes from state and local funding sources and tuition and fee revenue. Reductions in enrollment, which makes up the largest portion of the campus’ budget, mean less income and a gap between revenue and spending.
The local campus has a $3.2 million budget for fiscal year 2022. In fiscal year 2020, ACC generated revenue of $2.4 million and reported expenditures of $3 million, meaning the local campus posted a deficit of about $650,000.
About 1,100 students attend ACC now, and enrollment has decreased about 35% over the past five years. It’s now at an enrollment rate it was in the 1990s.
Despite the decline, those at the meeting made it clear the local campus is an important part of the Laramie community.
“Laramie is invested in the Albany County Campus and we want to be partners any way we can,” said Mayor Paul Weaver.
One of the most consistent enrollment groups at the college is Laramie High School students. High school students can take courses for college credit or vocational courses offered at the high school, such as the Automotive Technology Program.
The college also serves an online audience and provides an important place for students to get their start before or during their enrollment at University of Wyoming, Schaffer said.
In addition to basic coursework, he said there also is a demand for medical programming that will help students prepare for their studies in the health care at the University of Wyoming or elsewhere. ACC also offers noncredit and adult programming.
Schaffer stressed that because of the many moving pieces to the local campus, LCCC is seeking a deeper understanding of the role students and parents want it to play in the community.
Schaffer presented three possible futures for the Albany County Campus.
- The first would be to refocus on essential and most needed programs.
- The second would be to transfer the college to an all online format.
- The third would be the most drastic — close the college, which would mean “closing doors that are really hard to re-open.”
Schaffer hopes to form a plan within the next six months, in time for the start of the new fiscal year. The college will likely carry out the plan over the next few years.
Behind the shortfall
Schaffer said ACC is struggling for multiple reasons. Other community colleges in Wyoming receive more money from their communities, which makes it easier for those colleges to stay afloat.
The local campus also is largely dependent on the actions of other groups and institutions, such as LHS, UW and the community in general, making it difficult to stick to a single long-term strategy.
This, combined with other regional issues such as a small population base and a job market trending away from a college education path are exacerbating the issue.
Members spent a large portion of the meeting considering options to help the college find an adequate combination of funding and programming that could lead to its continued success.
One idea was to include programs that will give back to the Laramie economy, such as the fields of alternative energy, health care, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.
Regarding funding, Schaffer explained that ACC can’t go to voters with a mill levy question unless the LCCC Board of Trustees collaborate with another school — most likely UW or LHS — to form a Board of Cooperative Educational Services, or BOCES.
A BOCES is created when two educational entities form a board for a specific educational purpose. After clearly outlining that purpose, the board the college partners with could assess a local tax, if it gets voter approval.
Schuster said that the greatest obstacle to this approach is coordinating with other schools. While the schools share similar missions in education, he said it is unclear whether a collaboration of this nature is a priority for all involved.
“LCCC Board of Trustees is supportive of the ACC,” said Chairperson Wendy J. Soto. “We want to keep being a part of the community over there if it’s possible to do that.”
Schuster emphasized the importance of working with what the school already had and the people already a part of the community to create a plan that’s best for everyone.
Council members agreed that a survey about the needs of students and parents might be a good step toward the goal.
More conversations will be necessary to determine the future of ACC, but Soto said that one thing was made clear during the work session: “There is an interest to helping find a path to keep ACC open.”