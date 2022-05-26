As Laramie emerges from another winter, warmer weather invites us to venture outside and get started on yard work. For some that might involve planting a tree or two. But what trees to plant? And where? And how?
Rooted in Laramie has answers. And the local nonprofit is offering the chance for people to gain hands-on tree-planting experience by volunteering during their 4th annual tree planting on June 4.
“Planting day is a fun morning of getting your hands dirty and connecting with the community,” said Hilery Lindmier, Rooted in Laramie board chair. “It’s also a great chance to chat with people about trees and tree care while enjoying the outdoors.”
No prior experience in tree planting is necessary as each crew will be led by someone with plenty of planting knowledge. They will show volunteers how wide and deep to dig holes, how to deal with issues like root-binding and how to properly stake and mulch the tree.
“If someone has never dug a hole before they shouldn’t worry,” Lindmier said. “This is a great opportunity to learn from experienced gardeners so you can return home and better nurture your own trees or successfully plant something new.”
The volunteer-based organization is supported by both private donations and grants from local and statewide organizations, including the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, City of Laramie, Tiger Tree and the Rotary Clubs of Laramie’s Shawver Tree Fund. During the spring, volunteers help match applicants with the right trees for their planting sites. Then all the trees are planted on a single day.
Rooted in Laramie was founded in 2019, and this year will reach nearly 300 trees planted across the city. The nonprofit’s mission is to create and maintain a long-term tree planting program, which supports a more diverse and resilient tree canopy. The group aims to build neighborhood involvement and community pride through volunteerism and environmental stewardship. Rooted in Laramie also helps educate the community about proper planting and care of trees, and the benefits they provide.
To volunteer, sign-up at Rooted in Laramie’s website at rootedinlaramie.org. Beyond the planting date, Rooted in Laramie welcomes any volunteers to help as board members, with marketing or to serve on committees.
For more information, visit the website, email RootedInLaramie@gmail.com, call 307-742-6076 or find the group on Facebook or Instagram @RootedInLaramie.