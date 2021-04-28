A Laramie teacher is featured on the wrapper of a bar made by Boulder, Colorado-based company Bobo’s Baked Goods as part of a national promotion to honor teachers and healthcare workers.
Annette Falcon teaches Spanish at the University of Wyoming Lab School, and her masked visage appears on the front of Bobo’s limited-edition “Hero” chocolate chip oat bars. The back of the bar shows a drawing of Falcon without a mask and instead wearing her trademark red lipstick.
Like all teachers in Laramie, Falcon has had to adjust her teaching since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to accommodate online learning last spring as well as masks and social distancing in the classroom this year. She was nominated for the Bobo’s project by her daughter-in-law, who noted Falcon’s devotion to her work and her use of new and creative teaching methods, such as employing hand puppets to engage younger students.
Also as part of the promotion, Bobo’s is featuring a nurse who works in an intensive care unit at a hospital in northwest Ohio. Amy Lammers was nominated by her husband for working long shifts in the ICU and collaborating with critical care doctors.
T.J. McIntyre, CEO of Bobo’s, said the “Hero” bar was created to honor everyday heroes making an impact in their communities during the pandemic.
“It is our tremendous privilege to work with Amy and Annette to pay tribute to healthcare workers and educators across the country,” he said.
Bobo’s is donating profits from sales of the “Hero” bars to two non-profit organizations working in healthcare and education. AdoptAClassroom.org is a fundraising platform that connects donors with educators in order to equip them with supplies they need for their classrooms. Project HOPE works internationally to train and equip healthcare workers.
Falcon said her students gave their input during the process of designing the wrapper.
“The kids were really concerned about my lipstick,” she joked.
Falcon has taught Spanish for more than 25 years. She moved to Wyoming from California four years ago to be closer to family, and this is her second year in Laramie.
At the Lab School, she teaches grades K-8, which was a big change after teaching at the high school level for most of her career. She praised her colleagues and students at the school for helping her make the transition.
“It’s a family school in many ways,” she said.
Falcon said she appreciates living in Laramie and being able to teach in person this year.
“We enjoy being with our students, and our students enjoy being here,” she said.
“Hero” bars will be available for purchase online through the end of 2021 at eatbobos.com.
Bobo’s Baked Goods has been operating since 2003, started by a mother-daughter duo making homemade oat bars for their family. Products are made by hand in small batches using the original recipe, with a focus on organic, gluten-free ingredients.