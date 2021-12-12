...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. This
includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Arlington, Laramie,
Douglas, Wheatland, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. In addition, areas of blowing snow will also reduce
visibility to less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Local teachers honored for helping build curriculum
A group of Albany County School District #1 elementary school teachers have been recognized for helping build a curriculum that will be used throughout the state as part of the Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom program
The teachers helped create 12 areas of study as part of their work, including the subjects of agriculture, minerals and energy and outdoor recreation and tourism for grades 2-5.
The curricula are all self-contained lessons that can teach lessons in science and social studies, and include authentic Wyoming scenarios, articles, photos and videos, according to a school district press release.
The teachers honored by Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom are Mike Whitton, Tami Whitton, Jennifer Miller, Crystal Graf, Christine McCarrick, Ashley McKinney, Kody Skates, Kathleen Otstot, Lisa DeLancey, Amanda Lopez, Kathy Manker, Joan Jones, Angela Patzer, Sarah Anderson, Kayleigh Kenik, Tyler Lloyd, Brooke Spicer, Helen Ommen, Andrea Hayden, Kay Mobley, Kari Farley and Kate Kniss.
A representative from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom visited Laramie, surprising the teachers with their certificates and a free copy of one of the units for the grade they teach.