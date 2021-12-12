A group of Albany County School District #1 elementary school teachers have been recognized for helping build a curriculum that will be used throughout the state as part of the Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom program

The teachers helped create 12 areas of study as part of their work, including the subjects of agriculture, minerals and energy and outdoor recreation and tourism for grades 2-5.

The curricula are all self-contained lessons that can teach lessons in science and social studies, and include authentic Wyoming scenarios, articles, photos and videos, according to a school district press release.

The teachers honored by Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom are Mike Whitton, Tami Whitton, Jennifer Miller, Crystal Graf, Christine McCarrick, Ashley McKinney, Kody Skates, Kathleen Otstot, Lisa DeLancey, Amanda Lopez, Kathy Manker, Joan Jones, Angela Patzer, Sarah Anderson, Kayleigh Kenik, Tyler Lloyd, Brooke Spicer, Helen Ommen, Andrea Hayden, Kay Mobley, Kari Farley and Kate Kniss.

A representative from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom visited Laramie, surprising the teachers with their certificates and a free copy of one of the units for the grade they teach.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus