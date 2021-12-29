For some Laramie seniors, the days of Zoom visits and virtual hugs are waning, at least for now.
The Spring Wind Assisted Living Community, the Laramie Care Center and the Eppson Center for Seniors are doing what they can to bring life back to normal for their senior clients. Spring Wind and the Laramie Care Center offer skilled nursing care, and the Eppson Center is a nonprofit agency that serves area residents age 60 and older.
While national concerns about the new omicron COVID-19 variant are mounting, Spring Wind Executive Director Ron Schriner said he doesn’t anticipate any changes in operations at his facility, such as restricting visitors.
“We are open, and the state has given us the ability to do monitoring for residents and staff. We don’t anticipate changes, but we are always monitoring and stay in close contact with the state and at the corporate level,” he said.
Schriner added that he has seen breakthrough cases of COVID-19 (patients infected despite being vaccinated) but the vaccine has “been effective in keeping cases mild. There will always be exceptions to that, but it seems to be working.”
Ian Chartier, director of operations for Stellar, the parent company of Laramie Care Center, said opening doors to visitors and group activities is an important part of the care residents receive.
“We are open in terms of visitation. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) put a mandate out that we can restrict visitation,” he said. “It’s been a long year for our residents and visitation is important to their lives. CMS finally recognizes that there is both quality as well as quantity of life.”
CMS provides funding for Medicare and Medicaid patients and is an accrediting agency for many health care facilities, he said.
Also working toward staying open is the Eppson Center for Seniors in Laramie.
“In Albany County we have the second highest vaccination rate in Wyoming,” said Tammy Cormer, the facility’s executive director. “If I look at the statistics, 75% of the elderly population is fully vaccinated.”
“Fully,” she explained, means a complete set of initial vaccinations. Boosters are additional protection.
Based on those numbers, she said the center is open for classes and events — everything except regular communal meals.
She said about 85% of the center’s staff are vaccinated and many already had COVID-19 last summer when the Delta variant appeared. Neither staff nor participants are required to be vaccinated, but all must wear face masks in the building and for center-sponsored vehicles.
“We definitely have had clients who have been affected or passed away from the disease,” she said. “We have not brought back congregate meals. We want to make sure we won’t put you at risk if you want to sit down and eat with your friends.”
She said she hopes in-person meals will return before March, but doesn’t yet have a firm date for that.
Exercise sessions, craft classes, card games, line dancing and falls-prevention classes have resumed at the center, she said. At all activities, masks are required for staff and participants.
Although COVID-19 is a concern, lack of socialization is also a “huge risk factor for early death” for older people, Comer said.
“Looking at that, people who really need socialization are coming in here,” she said. “We are using all the tools — masks, hand sanitizer — knowing that all the others in the center will be wearing masks, you have that peace of security here.”
Sandi Brome, an Eppson Center care coordinator who makes regular phone contact with seniors, said she has heard about the impact of COVID-19 isolation from some of the center’s clients.
“I can hear it in their voice,” she said. “I call them every day, and if I don’t, they call me.”