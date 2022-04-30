Wyoming Community Foundation and its board of directors have announced Samin Dadelahi will lead the organization as its new president and CEO beginning Sunday. She takes over for President and CEO Craig Showalter, who will retire later this summer.
In its 33 years, the Laramie-based group has connected people who care with initiatives around the state, granting more than $100 million to charitable causes, according to a WYCF press release announcing the change of leadership.
“Without question, they picked the best and most qualified candidate for the job,” Showalter said in support of his successor. “The board completed a deliberative and thoughtful process, and we are delighted that Samin is the board’s unanimous selection as WYCF’s next CEO.”
Dadelahi has spent 20 years with the community foundation, beginning in grants administration and continuing to work with statewide grant programs for 10 years. In 2012, she was promoted from senior program officer to chief operating officer.
As COO, Dadelahi focused on creating an organizational culture based on respect, integrity and humor. She implemented paid parental leave and employee flex time and has built a reputation as a strategic thinker who has cultivated deep relationships across the state. An important aspect of her efforts has been expanding nonprofit learning and funding opportunities by working with national foundations.
She holds a Master of Science degree in Entomology from the University of Wyoming and a graduate minor from the Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. Dadelahi also serves on the board of directors for Leadership Wyoming and sits on the National Kids Count steering committee for the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
“In my 20 years at WYCF, the best part of my job is that I help make lives better,” Dadelahi said. “Visiting communities all over the state, I have met hundreds of gracious volunteers, dedicated nonprofit staff and visionary donors. I am lucky to have their shared wisdom and expertise to use as a platform for the Community Foundation’s good work. I am deeply honored by the opportunity to lead this organization.”
“The board of directors is excited to have Samin as the next CEO and president,” said Joni Kumor, WYCF chair. “WYCF is a well-known, established organization thanks to the excellent leadership of Craig Showalter over the past 11 years.”
Dadelahi will assume her responsibilities as CEO beginning Sunday with Showalter taking the title of immediate past president through Aug. 1.
“As I ready myself for retirement and the next phase of my life, I feel great about the position of the Wyoming Community Foundation,” Showalter said. “Thanks to the exceptional leadership I know Samin will provide to the most talented staff that I have ever had the pleasure to work with, I am confident that WYCF’s future success is assured.”