I was sad to see Laramie runner Kathleen Selmer end her running streak after more than 8 years of getting out every day. As I wrote last week, Kathleen badly injured her shoulder and, after surgery, realized she had to hang up the running shoes until the shoulder healed and she got the doctor’s nod to run again.
I admire her for the long streak, but even more for her drive to start a new streak the very day the doctor told her it was fine to run again. Her tenacity to get up, dust off and start again is inspiring.
I had a similar experience about six years ago. While not a shoulder injury, it was knee surgery that ended my streak. I was only just over two years in, but for me running every day was a part of what I did; it was an ingrained habit. There’s a fine line between a habit and an addiction, but I’ll leave that to the professionals to debate. I just know that ending my streak was very difficult — even harder than starting it in the first place.
The doctor said it was fine to ride a stationary bike, so I went from running mode to cycling. I’ve been biking every day since. While I much prefer pedaling outdoors, when the weather outside is frightful, indoors is fine with some rock-and-roll tunes as inspiration.
My cycling streak is now slightly over six years: 2,192 days to be exact. While there’s no Bicycle Streak Association to join as there is with running, I follow similar rules. To date I have biked 23,816 miles. I have 1,085 miles to go to cover the distance of one time around our Earth.
The tricky part about a bike streak, though, is the need for a bicycle of some sort. A few years ago when traveling to New Zealand, I figured the streak would end because of the inability to find a bicycle in time. A streak means getting that mileage in within every calendar day. It would have been ironic to end it then, since I spent my time in that country on a bicycle touring the south island.
Luckily, I found a bike to rent right away and pedaled in the nick of time to keep the streak going. Two weeks later, before heading for home, I rented a bike at my motel and took a pedal along the edge of a lovely lake before hopping on the plane. My streak remained intact.
Time will tell how long it goes since, as Kathleen can attest, one never knows what curveballs life might throw at each of us.
Today, New Year’s Day, is a great day to start those resolutions or what I prefer to call personal goals. Resolutions sound so cliché as something that will go for a while and eventually fade out.
I’m also a swimmer, and every year activity at the pool picks up with the New Year as those resolutions start. It takes about six weeks for things to return to normal.
I’m a big fan of setting goals, though. Figure your strengths and work with them. I am not fast and proved that when I entered the 50-yard dash one year in the Wyoming Senior Olympics. I was amazed how badly I got beat in such a short distance. I believe I lack a single fast twitch muscle in my body. Consistency is my forte, so I go with that and get out every day.
Pick a goal, be it physical or, if that’s not your cup of tea, maybe make the goal entirely different. Being kind to at least one person every day of the year is a goal I find appealing — a “kindness streak.” Now there’s a worthwhile goal.
As I write this, I am in relief. Last night I got the results of my PCR test for COVID-19 and it was negative. So far in our family Christmas gathering, five tested positive and three are awaiting results. Three of us tested negative, and we are the only three who had booster shots. We all learned the hard way that COVID can rear its ugly head in a flash.
Here’s hoping 2022 is an improvement to 2021, which was only a slight improvement over 2020. COVID is still in the driver’s seat of much of our lives. Here’s hoping that focus decreases in 2022. Here’s also to my always finding a bike to ride every day as I continue my quest to ride the distance around the planet.
Happy New Year to all, and maybe we can all take on a “kindness streak” for 2022.