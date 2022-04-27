...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
Four new Laramie police officers were sworn in Monday. They are, in no particular order, Jose Acevedo, Seth Meyer, Carson Schift and Clara Shaw.
The Laramie Police Department has added four new officers to its ranks.
Officers Jose Acevedo, Seth Meyer, Carson Schift and Clara Shaw were worn in Monday after completing written and physical testing, oral boards, a rigorous background investigation, polygraph examination and psychiatric and medical evaluations.
They will go through several weeks of in-house training then attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy of 605 hours of training in Douglas. After graduation, the officers will have eight more weeks of in-house training before 14 weeks of field training.
They’ll be on their own and assigned to the LPD Patrol Division after the field training with mandatory rotations through three shift schedules.