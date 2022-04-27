New officers

Four new Laramie police officers were sworn in Monday. They are, in no particular order, Jose Acevedo, Seth Meyer, Carson Schift and Clara Shaw.

 Courtesy Photo/City of Laramie

The Laramie Police Department has added four new officers to its ranks.

Officers Jose Acevedo, Seth Meyer, Carson Schift and Clara Shaw were worn in Monday after completing written and physical testing, oral boards, a rigorous background investigation, polygraph examination and psychiatric and medical evaluations.

They will go through several weeks of in-house training then attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy of 605 hours of training in Douglas. After graduation, the officers will have eight more weeks of in-house training before 14 weeks of field training.

They’ll be on their own and assigned to the LPD Patrol Division after the field training with mandatory rotations through three shift schedules.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus